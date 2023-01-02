Read full article on original website
‘Knives Out’ Director Talks Challenge of Benoit Blanc Meeting the Muppets
Glass Onion has just been released on Netflix, but all the talk surrounding the film has slowly evolved into a recurring gag of Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc meeting the Muppets. The Disney-owned, Jim Henson-created group of colorful characters hasn’t had a true project in a while and they are no stranger to being added to various projects for the delight of the Internet. After recently sharing his joy on the project, director Rian Johnson has now offered some insight into the challenge of bringing this joke to life.
‘Glass Onion’ Already Among Netflix’s Most-Watched Films
Perhaps the $450M investment was worth every penny after all, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already broken some records over on Netflix. As of now, the film has already entered the top 10 most popular films of all time for the streamer, as it has pulled in 209.4M hours watched since its release on December 23rd. It has edged out The Kissing Booth from its position to become the 10th most-viewed film of all time for the service, and that within such a short amount of time.
Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 Gamble in a Post-‘Endgame’ World
In 2022, Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 ended after a volume of projects were released in theaters and on Disney+. It wasn’t going to be easy moving beyond the Infinity Saga, as it would always be in the shadow of Avengers: Endgame wrapping up what some may have felt was the franchise’s true end and the weight of expectation that erupted from it. Going by the Internet’s usual reactionary tale, there have been some mixed emotions at times in regard to how exactly Phase 4 has wrapped up. There have been highs and lows, but there’s something curious about the way the franchise has been developing for over ten years in.
First Look at Keira Knightley in 20th Century’s ‘Boston Strangler’, Heading to Hulu in March
The next 20th Century Studios production is making its way to Hulu, as the upcoming true-crime thriller from director Matt Ruskin is heading to Hulu on March 17, 2023. Boston Strangler explores the story of reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), who is hot on the heels of the Boston Strangler murders. With the help of her colleague Jean Cole, played by Carrie Coon, they fight their way through the sexism of the era to stop a killer at their own personal risk.
Hugh Jackman May Have Revealed ‘Deadpool 3’s New Title
For some time now, there have been many hints that the third entry in the Deadpool franchise may not get a numbered entry. It made sense given that this entry wills and out from the previous entries, as Ryan Reynolds‘ take on the Merc with a Mouth will make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just that, but it’ll also see the grand return of Hugh Jackman back in the role of Wolverine, who was teased to have a major role in the sequel.
RUMOR: J.J. Abrams Might Direct ‘Star Trek 4’
In the age of major franchises seeing massive expansion in the cinematic landscape, Star Trek has generally been falling behind. The rebooted version of the classic television franchise hasn’t had a feature film since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Since then, Star Trek has leaned much more heavily into various streaming series on Paramount+ to continue its legacy.
6 Alternate Earths from the Comics We’d Love to See in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new rumor suggests that the events of 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars might revolve around certain key alternate universes within the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. If true, it’s likely that it’ll be on a much larger scale than the universe hopping done by Doctor Strange and America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as it’s been compared to the time heist plot device in Avengers: Endgame. Given the infinite number of choices, we thought we’d whittle it down to a half-dozen from the comics (some popular, some not so popular) that would make for interesting stops on the way!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Release on Disney+ in January After All
James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way Of Water continues to dominate the box office over the holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean other films aren’t holding on as well. Disney’s other massive release of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has still been going strong as it now stands at $820M worldwide. Many worried that heading to Disney+ too early could drag its box office down, but it seems that it’s being given quite a lot of time to breathe.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 31: Most Anticipated Movie of 2023
2023 is set to be a wild year at the box office. The month of March alone features four major theatrical releases and none of those are from Marvel, DC or include Tom Cruise! Team MM got together to share each of their most anticipated films of the new year!
Reason for ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner’s Departure Revealed
Shortly before the first season of House of the Dragon aired, one of its showrunners, Miguel Sapochnik, left the series. At the time, it left many scratching their heads on why exactly he ended up leaving the sure-fire hit series behind but most assumed he might have other projects he’s looking forward to tackle. Yet, it seems that the story is quite a bit different than initially expected.
Dwyane Johnson Pitched More ‘Black Adam’ to DC Before the Sequel Was Axed
DC Studios has entered into the early stages of setting up its cinematic universe for Warner Bros Discovery. This comes after the struggles the film studio has had in the world of superheroes, with Dwyane Johnson’s Black Adam being one of the last films from the old guard. Although the star actor was ambitious in his attempts to create a new hierarchy of the DC Universe for himself, it doesn’t seem everyone was on board. In a new report from Variety, studio insiders discussed the tumultuous making of Black Adam and the character’s corner of the cinematic universe.
Disney Has Confirmed Certain Marvel Movies Will Receive IMAX Signature Sound by DTS
Get ready for some serious audiophile sound improvements, Marvel fans! According to an announcement made today by Disney Streaming, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a bunch of Marvel movies are set to get a major audio boost. The films, which were not specified, will now feature IMAX Signature Sound. Disney+ will...
Bella Ramsey Hesitated to Play Ellie in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
The Last of Us is almost here, as HBO brings the iconic gaming franchise to life. While they originally planned for it to be a film adaptation, Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin ended up becoming an important part of pushing it toward a full-on HBO series. Now, we’re about to see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring the iconic roles of Joel and Ellie to life. Surprisingly though, it seems that actress Ramsey was hesitant to take on the role.
‘The Bad Batch’ Producer Discusses Potential of Omega and Boba Fett Meeting
As Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch finally premieres, fans of the franchise eagerly look toward how the events of the show will play into the larger tapestry of Star Wars. One major pathway would likely come in the form of Omega, a rare unique clone that deviated from the specific genetics of Jango Fett. The only other in the same universe is the popular character of Boba Fett. Naturally, this has led to some desire from the audience to see the two characters interact at some point in the animated series.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 12, Wolverine
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts or, in this case, one that should play a key role this time around as well.
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere Sets the Tone for an Even More Grim Second Season
While Rebels and Andor tell the story of how the early days of the Rebellion, The Bad Batch tells a darker, more grim story: one of the early days of the Empire. Set around 19 years before the Battle of Yavin, The Bad Batch takes place right on the heels of Order 66 and the end of The Clone Wars and puts on full display how the Empire began to grow into the type of tyrannical rule that characters like Saw Gerrera and Luthen Rael would ultimately seek to end. It’s animated, sure, but it’s no kids’ show, and Season 2 reminds the audience of that over the course of its heavy two-episode premiere.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 10, Forge
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts or, in this case, an X-Men fixture that Fox left on the bench.
One Cancelation After Another: Netflix May Be Pushing Subscribers Away
There’s something bizarre about the streaming age. We’ve hit a point where some aspects are being dialed back to make it more financially safe. Up until now, Netflix had free reign over the industry and could invest wherever they see fit. We commonly could always expect a second season for any project no matter how good or bad it was. They also became the home for many series that ended up getting canceled; some even hoped that their favorite show could get picked up to this day as Lucifer did some time ago.
