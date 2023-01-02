Check out this beautiful Edgewater home for waterfront living at its best. When it comes to getting away from it all, the hamlet of Edgewater has some of the prettiest views in all of Maryland. 29 Homeport Drive is located on the banks of South River and is currently listed for $5,000,000 by Compass. That's quite a bargain for a 5-bedroom home with direct river access and over 6 acres of prime waterfront land.

EDGEWATER, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO