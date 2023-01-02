(Reading, PA) -- Reading Police say a 41-year-old man is expected to recover after being shot in the leg Monday morning. It reportedly happened as a discussion escalated when the victim was talking with another man at a business in the 900 block of Penn Street. Investigators say the victim and shooter had a disagreement over work being performed there. The victim only knew the gunman by a nickname so police are still searching for the suspect.

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO