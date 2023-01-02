Read full article on original website
Joneth Ray Wyatt
Joneth Ray Wyatt, age 69, U.S. Army Veteran, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Austin, TX, transitioned on December 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Cold Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Lloyd Wayne LaGrone
Lloyd Wayne LaGrone, 69 of Orange passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas on January 7, 1953 to Lloyd Nelson LaGrone and Martha Pauline Cofty LaGrone Werner, he was the second in his family of six children. Funeral service will be at...
Bob Gary named EEVFD Firefighter of the Year
Former longtime East End Fire Department Chief Bob Gary has been named the department’s Firefighter of the Year. The honor came on Tuesday evening at the annual awards banquet held in the Jasper Fire Hall. Bob Gary is the longest serving member of the department, having begun his firefighting career in 1994. He received the award from current East End Fire Chief Corey Deavers.
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison
It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 5th, 2023
Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 12/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 5th, 2023:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Jasper – 18 (Was 9 on 12/15/22) Kirbyville – 4 (Was 0 on 12/15/22) Buna – 10 (Was 1 on 12/15/22)
Minor accident in north Beaumont backed up traffic to Lumberton
If you were trying to get into the Golden Triangle by way of Beaumont on Wednesday morning, you were probably stuck in traffic. Beaumont Police say an accident occurred at about 7:30 on the southbound lanes of Highway 69/Eastex Freeway near Highway 105. Although there were no injuries, it created...
Beauregard Parish murder suspect captured
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said early Thursday morning that a Beauregard Parish murder suspect had been captured. Burby was concerned about the case because the suspect, Hank Windham, was reportedly fleeing from law enforcement in far southwest Beauregard Parish, just across the Sabine River from the south end of Newton County.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Jan 3rd, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence
The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JCSO says ATV and other items stolen
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man has reported his all-terrain vehicle and other items as stolen. According to a statement released by the department, deputies responded on Friday to a report of possible loose livestock when a man discovered his fence had been cut. However, upon closer inspection he discovered that a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 four-seater, a Stihl Chainsaw, a Honda 3500 Generator with unique markings, and various tools had been stolen from the property.
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
Deputy shot by woman when he arrived at supposed burglary in progress call
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was shot by a woman when he arrived at the front door of her home during a report of a burglary in progress. Fortunately, the department says the bullet was stopped by hitting the very bottom of his bullet-proof vest and his belt.
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
PUBLIC NOTICE FROM BUNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) The regularly scheduled Buna ISD School Board Meeting will follow this hearing.
Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
Three in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
