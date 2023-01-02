Read full article on original website
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
South Dakota truck stops filled with stuck semis
Finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge for many drivers.
Snow for the history records in parts of South Dakota
This week's storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.
How does snow absorb sound?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
Brandon native growing fintech career by day, tackling DIY projects at home
This week’s Up-and-Comer is Ryan Flemming, a senior manager of enterprise risk for Central Payments. After graduating from Brandon Valley High School, I attended Dakota State University undecided about my major. After my first year with DSU, I had decided to pursue media production and moved on to South Dakota State University where that major was offered. A couple years into my time at SDSU, I decided it was time for a change of scenery and moved out to Bozeman, Montana, and attended Montana State University part time for a couple years. While back home on summer vacation, my friends convinced me to move back, and I completed my bachelor’s degree with SDSU. An internship with KSFY then brought me to Sioux Falls following college at SDSU. During my internship, I tried to bring back the KSFY finger wave to no avail.
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
From founder’s home to big expansion, business focused on supporting auto hobbyists sees surge in sales
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. For months during the pandemic, automotive hobbyists had plenty of time to tinker in their garage – and it showed in sales for a Sioux Falls company that has grown from the ground up. Dakota Digital started in...
Sioux Falls police investigate burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
Snow mountains growing at dumping sites
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
