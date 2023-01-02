ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxfalls.business

Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations

Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How does snow absorb sound?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting garbage services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Brandon native growing fintech career by day, tackling DIY projects at home

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Ryan Flemming, a senior manager of enterprise risk for Central Payments. After graduating from Brandon Valley High School, I attended Dakota State University undecided about my major. After my first year with DSU, I had decided to pursue media production and moved on to South Dakota State University where that major was offered. A couple years into my time at SDSU, I decided it was time for a change of scenery and moved out to Bozeman, Montana, and attended Montana State University part time for a couple years. While back home on summer vacation, my friends convinced me to move back, and I completed my bachelor’s degree with SDSU. An internship with KSFY then brought me to Sioux Falls following college at SDSU. During my internship, I tried to bring back the KSFY finger wave to no avail.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police investigate burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow mountains growing at dumping sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow

After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy