How the Raiders Scuttled the 49ers Ship

By Ted Hazelrig
 3 days ago

The 49ers defense had another stinker, allowing the Raiders to gain a whopping 500 yards on offense.

The 49ers got their ninth straight win and currently own the No. 2 seed in NFC, but they lost Dre Greenlaw (back) and Aaron Banks (knee). As of now, we don't for how long they will be out.

The 49ers defense had another stinker, allowing the Raiders to gain a whopping 500 yards on offense. They targeted Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga and even Charvarius Ward repeatedly and  with great success. Fred Warner had well-deserved facemask and pass interference penalties assessed to him. He probably should've been called for roughing one time as well, or twice. Once again, a mobile quarterback proved to be the kryptonite to the 49ers super defense. Josh Jacobs regularly gashed the 49ers defense for six to nine yards on first down. Just as it was prior to the trade deadline, it is still lacking at cornerback in addition to defensive tackle. Not having Emmanuel Moseley, Hassan Ridgeway, Akeem Spence and Kevin Givens almost cost them a win against a Raiders team that featured a backup quarterback and a bad and banged-up defense.

Brock Purdy is a nice story, but he showed why he is not the future when he tried to go deep to George Kittle and tried again to go deep to Jennings, leaving both short, allowing the respective defenders to make up ground and make plays on the ball both times. He had some nice throws after, but it was against a Raiders defense that already had the most losses following 10 point leads in the NFL for 2022. Perhaps his oblique and rib injury isn't fully healed, but if it is, then his arm isn't strong enough to be the 49ers franchise quarterback. Purdy has opened up the run game. If he can continue to do that, he might prove me wrong. As of now, I just don't see it being sustainable.

Christian McCaffrey (#23) rang in 2023 with a touchdown and 170 plus 23 scrimmage yards, which equals 193. He is looking like the best trade in 49ers history, as he surpassed Roger Craig's six year total for most receptions by a running back.

Brandon Aiyuk atoned for an early drop with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Ray-Ray McCloud only had one catch, but it was massive. It was a 43 yard screen, so more than that was yards after the catch. It came after failed tries to Kittle and Jennings, which was a brilliant move by Kyle to restore Purdy's confidence.

Kittle had a big touchdown catch that came after Purdy adroitly evaded pressure. It reminded me of The Catch, but to the left instead of to the right.

Jauan Jennings was the king of first and long. He had giant 18 yard catch on first and twenty and another enormous one for 28 yards, on first and 15. We may have to change his nickname from third and Jauan to first and Jauan.

Jordan Mason got his first touchdown as a pro. My family members asked me if I was happy, because I had been very nervous for the entire game. I said that I wished we had just run out the clock and kicked a field goal to win the game, without giving the ball back to the Raiders.

While the 49ers defense was bad overall, there were some bright spots. Arik Armstead blew up the play on 4th and short near the goal line and had big tackle for a loss on Josh Jacobs. Jimmie Ward made several key run stops for losses, or short gains and Nick Bosa had the play of the game, when he pushed left tackle Kolton Miller into the Jarrett Stidham's throwing arm causing his pass to be intercepted by Tashaun Gipson in overtime.

The key injuries sustained, plus the blueprints of how to attack the 49ers defense and limit the 49ers deep passing game likely showed teams that are better than the Raiders how to beat the 49ers.

