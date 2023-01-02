Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 elderly deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired. Twelve-time DUI offender given multiple chances by probation officer. Updated: 16 hours ago. A 12-time DUI...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
WOWT
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
WOWT
How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
WOWT
First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. 6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a...
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
3 News Now
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications starting Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on Jan. 9. Davis explained that the move is, in part, to protect officers on duty. Most law enforcement agencies already encrypt...
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
WOWT
Ladell Thornton found incompetent to stand trial for third time
The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education has formally accepted Dr. Cheryl Logan's resignation as superintendent. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst offers advice to GOP holdouts in House vote. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has words of advice for House members struggling to elect a Speaker after 11...
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission starting drug relapse program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is launching a new program to help people suffering from drug relapse. The program is scheduled to start on Jan. 16. The goal is to provide anyone a space to live and work on their recovery, especially those worried about relapsing or who’ve already relapsed and want help.
WOWT
Attorney moves to drop kidnapping charges against Aldrick Scott
Nebraska State troopers were busy this holiday season. New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 1 hour...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release results of December’s anti-impaired driving campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly 100 drivers were arrested during December’s anti-impaired driving campaign, Lincoln Police reported. Police conducted their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, according to a Wednesday press release. During that time frame, officers arrested 99 drivers on...
kfornow.com
UPS Driver Cited After Hitting Vehicle, Pole and House Southeast of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lancaster County deputies cited a 37-year-old UPS truck driver late Wednesday afternoon, after she hit a parked vehicle, utility pole and later striking a house. It happened near 96th and Panama Road in the small community of Holland. Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News the driver,...
Comments / 0