Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Ladell Thornton found incompetent to stand trial for third time

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education has formally accepted Dr. Cheryl Logan's resignation as superintendent.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

People’s City Mission starting drug relapse program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is launching a new program to help people suffering from drug relapse. The program is scheduled to start on Jan. 16. The goal is to provide anyone a space to live and work on their recovery, especially those worried about relapsing or who’ve already relapsed and want help.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Attorney moves to drop kidnapping charges against Aldrick Scott

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder.
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police release results of December’s anti-impaired driving campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly 100 drivers were arrested during December’s anti-impaired driving campaign, Lincoln Police reported. Police conducted their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, according to a Wednesday press release. During that time frame, officers arrested 99 drivers on...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

UPS Driver Cited After Hitting Vehicle, Pole and House Southeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lancaster County deputies cited a 37-year-old UPS truck driver late Wednesday afternoon, after she hit a parked vehicle, utility pole and later striking a house. It happened near 96th and Panama Road in the small community of Holland. Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News the driver,...
LINCOLN, NE

