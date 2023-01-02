Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To Incredible Darts Video
Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen are locked into an epic battle for the PDC World Darts Championship. Both competitors are on top of their game in Tuesday's final at Alexandra Palace. It took a flawless showing for Smith to win a remarkable third leg over the three-time champion. Smith...
Michael Smith fulfils darting destiny and can spearhead a new golden era
World champion and new world No 1 leads a top 16 that contains just three players over the age of 40
Wayne Mardle forced to stop Sky Sports darts commentary after losing voice during Michael Smith’s epic world title win
WAYNE MARDLE was so overcome by emotion and adrenaline by Michael Smith’s epic world final nine-darter that he lost his VOICE. The Sky Sports commentator had the privilege of calling the shots from the TV booth as Smith faced Michael van Gerwen in the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship final on Tuesday evening.
sporf.com
PDC World Darts Championship Final: UK start time, how to watch
While ‘football fever’ took over the world this Christmas, Darts fans still believe their World Championship is the holy grail of winter sporting competition, and with the final taking place later tonight, we’ve compiled all the details you need, including the UK start time. In a matter...
worldboxingnews.net
Essuman vs Kongo, Frazer Clarke added to Eubank Jr vs Smith
The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver Welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester’s AO Arena. ‘The Engine’...
sporf.com
Michael Smith and Michael Van Gerwen produce the greatest leg in Darts history
In arguably the best leg Planet Darts has ever seen, Michael Smith and Michael Van Gerwen treated the Alexandra Place crowd to a moment of pure magic. Last night, the two best players in the sport collided in the final of the World Championship. And the match more than delivered.
BBC
Aston Villa: Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs joins fellow WSL club in 18-month deal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has signed an 18-month deal with the option to extend for Women's Super League club Aston Villa. The 30-year-old joins from Arsenal with whom she spent 12 years, winning 12 trophies including three WSL titles. She scored 81 goals during 270 appearances for the north London...
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
BBC
FA Cup predictions - Sutton v Inside Bad Education podcast
We know someone will spring a surprise on FA Cup third-round weekend, but who will be the victims this time?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for all 32 ties - including a 'derby' between two of his former clubs - and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
BBC
Alex Cairns: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town have loaned goalkeeper Alex Cairns to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old has not featured for the League One Cod Army this term, with his only appearance as an emergency loanee for Hartlepool in the FA Cup. Cairns was a Fleetwood...
BBC
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle: Mikel Arteta says his side were denied two 'scandalous' penalties
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "really proud" of his side, and they should have been awarded two "scandalous" penalties in their goalless draw against Newcastle. A resilient Magpies display kept the Gunners at bay and brought to an end their 11-game Premier League winning streak at Emirates Stadium.
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
Bethany England ready to ‘embrace’ Tottenham challenge after breaking British transfer record with move from Chelsea
BETHANY ENGLAND is relishing the challenge of helping Tottenham attempt to fulfil their ambitions after calling time on her seven-year Chelsea spell. The Lionesses striker’s stunning Spurs move, reported to be for a fee of around £250,000, is thought to have seen her become the WSL's most expensive British player.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
‘I am a big boy’: Lampard demands Everton show courage in survival fight
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
SB Nation
Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance
There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.
SB Nation
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
