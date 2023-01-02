ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Incredible Darts Video

Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen are locked into an epic battle for the PDC World Darts Championship. Both competitors are on top of their game in Tuesday's final at Alexandra Palace. It took a flawless showing for Smith to win a remarkable third leg over the three-time champion. Smith...
sporf.com

PDC World Darts Championship Final: UK start time, how to watch

While ‘football fever’ took over the world this Christmas, Darts fans still believe their World Championship is the holy grail of winter sporting competition, and with the final taking place later tonight, we’ve compiled all the details you need, including the UK start time. In a matter...
worldboxingnews.net

Essuman vs Kongo, Frazer Clarke added to Eubank Jr vs Smith

The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver Welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester’s AO Arena. ‘The Engine’...
BBC

Aston Villa: Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs joins fellow WSL club in 18-month deal

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has signed an 18-month deal with the option to extend for Women's Super League club Aston Villa. The 30-year-old joins from Arsenal with whom she spent 12 years, winning 12 trophies including three WSL titles. She scored 81 goals during 270 appearances for the north London...
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
BBC

FA Cup predictions - Sutton v Inside Bad Education podcast

We know someone will spring a surprise on FA Cup third-round weekend, but who will be the victims this time?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for all 32 ties - including a 'derby' between two of his former clubs - and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
BBC

Alex Cairns: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have loaned goalkeeper Alex Cairns to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old has not featured for the League One Cod Army this term, with his only appearance as an emergency loanee for Hartlepool in the FA Cup. Cairns was a Fleetwood...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
SB Nation

Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance

There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.

Comments / 0

Community Policy