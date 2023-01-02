– The Universal Wrestling Podcast spoke to former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and wrestling free agent Nick Aldis this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nick Aldis on becoming a free agent: “I’m happy to be a free agent. I’ve got lots of exciting stuff on the books for 2023 independently, you know, several shots in the UK, Australia, and Canada; I’m going back to Calgary next month for the Harts, which is exciting for me, and lots of other stuff on the horizon. What I’m very excited about is just the ability to, instead of thinking, ‘Man, if this was me, this is what I would do.’ To go, ‘No, let’s do it.’ Ideas you might have or concepts you want to flesh out and do. I have enough contacts now and feel willing to take the risk financially to try a couple of things and see what happens,.”

1 DAY AGO