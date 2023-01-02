Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Fox 59
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
Fox 59
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
Fox 59
Carr’s Brother Shares What Raiders QB Is Looking for in Team
The Las Vegas quarterback’s older brother listed two things he’s looking for. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid trade rumors that have popped up since Derek Carr stepped away from the Raiders, his brother, David, took to NFL Total Access on Monday and divulged what the quarterback is looking for in a new team.
Fox 59
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
Fox 59
Dynasty Stock Watch Grades: Weeks 5-8
Evaluating the dynasty stock watch advice provided from Weeks 5-8 during the 2022 NFL season. Before diving into this week's dynasty stock watch, I want to share my thoughts for the speedy recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Last week, I broke down my calls from Weeks 1 to...
Fox 59
Week 18 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson ends the season as a top 10 option. The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.
Fox 59
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fox 59
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Fox 59
Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? ISI Elite Training
Switch things up for better results, and push through a high intensity workout! Sherman visited a new elite fitness studio in Noblesville. Switch things up for better results, and push through a high intensity workout! Sherman visited a new elite fitness studio in Noblesville. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 256...
Fox 59
Rodgers Asked About Possibly Playing His Last Home Game Ever
The Packers quarterback didn’t commit to playing next year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.
