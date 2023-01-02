Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Car plows into NW OKC home early Thursday, leaves behind path of damage
A car plowed through two fences before running into a home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
OKC Boat and RV show rolls back into town!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you enjoy the great outdoors, camping, fishing, cruising lakes, and so much more then you should mark your calendars as The OKC Boat & RV Show is back for 2023. The show takes place January 13-15 at Oklahoma State Fair Park. SCHEDULE:. Friday, 1/13/23...
Oklahoma City’s newest performance space has all the polish and professionalism of a major concert venue but, with a capacity of only five hundred, an intimacy that makes a show truly memorable. Me...
Like so many great celebrations, this party began with a toast. On March 31, Chad Whitehead and Stephen Tyler lifted their drinks and welcomed hundreds of concertgoers shortly before the first notes rang out at their new music hotspot—Beer City Music Hall. Aglow with stage lights and a bit of well-earned pride, Whitehead said it felt like a battle to arrive at this special moment after slew of pandemic-related delays.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
Driver crashes through fences, into OKC house
A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
Study: Oklahoma City ranked as one of the most stable housing markets in US
It seems that Oklahoma City homeowners have something to cheer about, according to a new study.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
Bundle of joy! Mercy celebrates first newborn of 2023
An Oklahoma City hospital is celebrating its first newborn of the year.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Oklahoma Teacher Makes Students Listen To Oldies & Reactions Are Priceless
A 5th grade teacher made her students listen to Cher's "Believe" and their reactions were priceless!
Moore Council seeks to compromise about Larry the Pig staying in city
The fight to allow the viral swine Larry the Pig to stay in Moore went before council Tuesday night. The pig became famous after he got loose in a neighborhood last week, but then got even more attention after his owner posted on the internet that the city asked her to get rid of the pig for being too big.
Heating lamps blamed for Oklahoma City house fire
An Oklahoma family is starting off the New Year by picking up the pieces following an early morning fire.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to Oklahoma City
Two comedy legends will be making their way to Oklahoma City later this month.
