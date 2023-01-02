ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, OK

KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKC Boat and RV show rolls back into town!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you enjoy the great outdoors, camping, fishing, cruising lakes, and so much more then you should mark your calendars as The OKC Boat & RV Show is back for 2023. The show takes place January 13-15 at Oklahoma State Fair Park. SCHEDULE:. Friday, 1/13/23...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s newest performance space has all the polish and professionalism of a major concert venue but, with a capacity of only five hundred, an intimacy that makes a show truly memorable. Me...

Like so many great celebrations, this party began with a toast. On March 31, Chad Whitehead and Stephen Tyler lifted their drinks and welcomed hundreds of concertgoers shortly before the first notes rang out at their new music hotspot—Beer City Music Hall. Aglow with stage lights and a bit of well-earned pride, Whitehead said it felt like a battle to arrive at this special moment after slew of pandemic-related delays.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

