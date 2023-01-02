ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56

Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56

Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
LOWELL, MA
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
QUEENS, NY
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
WASHINGTON, PA
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 3, Jemison, Lovan). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin124-50-02-2038.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Thursday's Scores

Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33. Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6. Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31. Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43. Hillman 62, Posen 47. Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50. Jonesville 52, Bronson 41. Kingsford 65, Marquette 54. Laingsburg...
MICHIGAN STATE
River Valley ends skid with dominant win over Highland

CALEDONIA — After a tough stretch in the schedule over the holiday break, the Vikings were glad to get it behind them. "It’s been rough. We knew that was a tough run, and we talked about it," River Valley boys basketball coach Rodney Brown said. After losing the season opener at Olentangy Berlin, the...
CALEDONIA, OH
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
HOUSTON, TX
Memphis 123, Orlando 115

Percentages: FG .522, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Roddy 2-3, Jones 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-8, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson Jr. 3). Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks,...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60

Percentages: FG .362, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Berry 0-2, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Khalifa, Milicic). Turnovers: 8 (Patterson 4, Khalifa 3, B.Williams). Steals: 3 (Aldrich, B.Williams, Milicic).
CHARLOTTE, NC

