Englewood, NJ

NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective

By Christine Sloan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

N.J. mother says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective 02:35

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police , his death is still under investigation.

Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her.

"I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan.

Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe.

Body cameras worn by three officers captured the tragic incident, which is now under investigation by the state attorney general's office.

Laurince told Sloan it was a mistake to call police for help after he son superficially wounded her hands during a mental health crisis.

"While I'll regret it for the rest of my life, I did call them, because they didn't help me, they didn't protect Bernard, they didn't save Bernard," she said.

What angers her more is that Englewood officials confirm Sharpe is being transferred to the detective bureau.

"The police officer should be fired, should be in jail by now. From the first day, they should put her in jail," she said.

In a statement, Englewood Police said Officer Sharpe has been cleared to return to full duty while waiting for the case to be presented to a grand jury and that all officers are entitled to due process.

"She is tri-lingual and it is the intentional of our police department to make use of all her skills in order to best serve our city," the statement continued. "The assignment of the officer as a detective is not a promotion."

"That's a pay increase, that's an unmarked car, that's a desk job, that's a way of getting promoted to a higher position," said family attorney Eric V. Kleiner.

Laurince's attorney claims Placide was holding a knife handle -- not a knife -- and he never had a chance.

"He was convulsing, gestating on the floor, completely defenseless," Kleiner said.

Placide's mother says police should have been trained to deal with her son.

"He didn't know what he was doing, I can see that in his eyes," she said. "They don't treat us the same as if it was a white guy. They would treat him better, but because we are Black, they treat us like we're nothing."

The family, activists and others plan to hold a protest at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Laurince said she will go to the podium and demand justice for her son.

The attorney general's office says the findings will be presented to a grand jury to consider whether charges should be filed. It says any personnel matter questions need to be addressed with the police department.

IDGAF
3d ago

Do you know how many unarmed white people are killed by police?? Me either because the media stays quiet. If the cop would of got killed, it would be crickets.

DB99
3d ago

And people are ignorant all over...Ok, so you regret calling the police, but obviously she was scared enough to call them when her son had a weapon...Funny how they leave out that the son stabbed the father in the stomach... YES, mental health is a HUGE issue, NO MATTER WHAT COLOR SKIN YOU HAVE!!!

The One and Only
3d ago

Mental health issues are serious but when an individual has a violent episode and people's life are in danger then it can quickly become kill or be killed. No one wants to be killed or injured so people will do what they got to do. If the cops have backed away and that person was to harm an innocent person, then the cops would get blame for that. If I had a family member who can become violent, I would keep that family member close to me and medicated. That is just common sense. Just saying.

