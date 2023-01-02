ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
PASADENA, CA
Barton Health Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year on January 1 at 1:33 a.m. Santiago Alejandro Rios, male, weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose. “I came up to Tahoe to visit family...
SAN JOSE, CA

