ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

'Justice for Josh': Calls for release of officer's body camera footage in Joshua Wright death grow

By Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin American-Statesman
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer

The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly

Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy