'Justice for Josh': Calls for release of officer's body camera footage in Joshua Wright death grow

Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Chronicle
George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer
The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump now working on yet another Central Texas police shooting case
Crump also represents Emily Proulx, the girlfriend of Erik Cantu, the unarmed San Antonio teen shot in October by an ex-SAPD officer.
dailytrib.com
Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly
Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Victim identified in North Lamar homicide, APD continues investigating
According to APD, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Lamar between Thurmond Street and Fairfield Drive.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
APD release drawing of north Austin kidnapping suspect
The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to a APD news release.
Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
APD makes arrest after security guard assaulted with crowbar
Austin Police said a man was arrested Monday morning after smashing a bank window and hitting a security guard in the head with a crowbar.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
KVUE
Deputies recover Gourdough's stolen food truck trailer
Bastrop County deputies say they recovered a food truck trailer that was stolen from Gourdough's Doughnuts in Austin. They found it in Cedar Creek.
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
fox7austin.com
2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
Charges filed against man accused of burglarizing 2 AISD schools over winter break
Court documents filed Thursday said a man was arrested by Austin ISD Campus Police in connection to two burglaries at district elementary schools Jan. 1 and 3.
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Man faces 8 charges in connection to New Year’s Day chase with officers in Pflugerville
A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County murder suspect caught after high-speed chase
The chase started before 11 a.m. in Bryan and ended with a crash near the Navasota River. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested.
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
Comments / 0