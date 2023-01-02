ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two children accidentally shot just as new gun safety laws take effect in Illinois

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwYup_0k1K0Jxb00

Two children shot in Chicago as new gun laws take effect in Illinois 03:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were accidentally shot over the New Year's weekend – 9-year-old Jarvis Watts was killed in what family said was an accidental shooting inside a house in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood, while a 10-year-old boy as also shot in the face in Back of the Yards.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, this happened as two different laws impacting guns storage just went into effect in Illinois.

One of the laws requires the state to develop a public awareness campaign on how to safely store your gun. Lurie Children's Hospital and the Illinois Department of Public Health are leading the charge - because they don't want to see any more children accidentally ending up in the crosshairs.

Chicago Police hasn't confirmed the details of the shooting that Jarvis' life in a house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcrEs_0k1K0Jxb00

"Please, I'm urging any and everyone - get these guns out of your home," community activist Andrew Holmes said at the scene Sunday. "Get them out of your homes."

But police are confirming that the 10-year-old boy shot in the face Saturday night in the attic of a home near 48th and Ada streets was related to an unsecured gun. A 14-year-old boy was charged with unlawfully possessing that gun.

Fortunately, the 10-year-old survived.

"The victims are more than just the person that's shot by the gun," said Illinois state Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-Northlake).

These incidents represent exactly the scenario that lawmakers like Rep. Willis have been working to prevent. Finally, after several years of trying, they passed legislation that went into effect on Sunday, Jan. 1.

A statewide awareness campaign is now required by law.

"The whole program is going to be held in the Department of Public Health, because we wanted it not to be political," said Willis. "We wanted it to be recognized as a universal health issue."

Willis says the three-year pilot program will aim to show gun owners how to safely store their guns — unloaded, locked, and separate from ammunition.

They are also hoping to distribute gun locks in communities.

All that is paired with a separate law that also went into effect on Sunday.

"The worst situation we can see is what we're seeing, which is our youth dying because of firearms," said Illinois state Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).

Sen. Villivalam was a sponsor of that second bill. It requires safe gun storage be added to the safety education lessons taught in Illinois schools.

"We have responsible gun owners," Villivalam said. "It's also acknowledging that we do not want to be in a situation where there is a firearm available to someone that is not trained and may not understand."

Both lawmakers said the events of this weekend underscore the timeliness of both of these news laws. Rep. Willis is hoping we will start seeing commercials and social media campaigns on safe gun storage in the next few months.

Comments / 15

From Illinois too
3d ago

First, the article doesn't confirm where the 14 year old got a gun; whether or not it was owned by a family member OR obtained illegally on the streets. But, there they are, implying that unsafe storage caused the 10 yo to be shot. Second...for ages 0-11, the total number of deaths in 2022 was less than 0.0003% of the total number of gun owners...with not all of those attributable to unsafe storage. Tragic, but not an epidemic as the MSM and politicians would have you believe. Third....gun locks are useless if the gun is needed instantly for defense. And, all new handguns ship with those locks. Instead, hand out quick access, secured, pistol safes to anybody with a FOID. That'll increase the chances that they'll be used....something like a StopBox (~ $99); considering the money Pritzker has been diverting, the state can afford to procure tens of thousands to be handed out. Heck, 1 million of those boxes would be $99 Million; that's a paltry amount of diverted federal funds.

Reply(2)
8
jack hammer
3d ago

more gun control to the gun control that doest apply to those who dont abide by lawd or gun control(criminals) yet here we are lawful owners getting pelted every time some b.s shooting happens. Unfortunately chicago is infest with criminals amd millions upon millions of illegal guns..seriously. warehouses. this will not stop by applying pressure on us legal gun owners

Reply
5
Rowdy Yates
2d ago

If you can afford a gun then you can afford a gun safe. It's not society's job to raise children PRISON for these PARENTS

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials are headed to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of those buses departed.Buses left Highland Park around 8 a.m. for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of the city.They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Advocates rally in Springfield for passage of ban on assault-style weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.CBS 2's Megan Hickey was there in Springfield and learned the vote on the bill was still up in the air.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night and a full state House vote was expected as soon as before the end of the night. Lawmakers are still trying to push it through during the last few days of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Southern Poverty Law Center urges CPD to reconsider decision not to fire officer who lied about ties to Proud Boys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A prominent civil rights organization is urging the city to reconsider its decision not to fire a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, saying any such person "cannot be trusted" to serve on the force.Officer Robert Bakker is serving a 120-day suspension after he was investigated for his ties to the Proud Boys, which the FBI has labeled as an antisemitic white supremacy organization.According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the Proud Boys, attended Proud Boys events, and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas

According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Car riddled with bullet holes arrives at Roseland hospital; 2 wounded

CHICAGO - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wglt.org

Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Safety experts, city leaders to discuss new smoke alarm law

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state fire marshal, safety experts, and city leaders will come together to stress the importance of following the new smoke detector law. It requires smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery to be installed in all apartments, condos, and houses in the state. Over the past five years, nearly 500 people have died in residential fires in Illinois and most of those homes didn't have working smoke detectors.The meeting is happening at 10 this morning at city hall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inspector general discusses key finding in review of Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Schools hand out report cards throughout the year and on Thursday, Chicago Public Schools got its review in the annual report from the Office of Inspector General.There were no letter grades, so it's perhaps best to summarize the results as a mixed bag. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra sorted it all out for parents and taxpayers.The 120-page report was produced by the OIG, the outside watchdog that keeps an eye on CPS. The district is tasked with educating more than 300,000 students in the city. CPS OIG FY 2022 Annual Report NEW by Alex on ScribdCBS...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston reparations committee to hear testimony from residents

CHICGAO (CBS)-- The City of Evanston's reparations committee will meet to hear more testimony from residents about how governmental and systemic racism have harmed their lives.Evanston has a reparations program that gives grants to Black neighbors who are victims of housing discrimination.Last year, 16 people were awarded up to $25,000 from the program for home ownership or home repairs.Thursday's reparations committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Morton Civic Center in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Funding needed to repair dozens of Chicago bridges in 'poor' condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – About $144 million will go to fix four bridges over the Calumet River, but that's just the beginning of what's needed.CBS 2's Sara Machi found out Illinois ranks third in the nation for the number of deficient bridges it has.Standing alongside the 95th Street bridge on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a bold claim."For years people talked about this problem, but now I am proud to say we will finally fix this problem," Harris said.But is that true?Rashod Johnson, a structural engineer said this funding is a long time coming after decades of disinvestment in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy