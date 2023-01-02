San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January

San Luis Obispo wants to incentivize diners to eat and drink at local establishments by offering an Eat Local Bonus during the month of January.

Beginning Monday, diners who spend $100 or more eating at local restaurants or buying beverages are eligible for a $25 gift card called the Eat Local Bonus, according to a news release from the city of San Luis Obispo.

Diners can bring an itemized receipt showing their $100 or more purchase to the San Luis Obispo Visitor’s Center. Diners can then choose between a variety of $25 gift cards.

The program will continue through January 31 or until the funds are exhausted, the release said. Diners are eligible for the $25 gift card up to 3 times.

The city started the Eat Local Bonus as an incentive for people to dine at local restaurants during the month of January, which is typically a slow month for the restaurant industry, the release said.

“January is typically one of the most challenging months for the restaurant industry, and we’re hoping to change that here in SLO,” San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said in the release. “After completing a successful third annual Buy Local Bonus program, the City of San Luis Obispo is proud to provide this direct economic stimulus to local restaurants and eateries to help them stay open and thrive.”

The Eat Local Bonus is a program started by the city and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce . It is an iteration of the Buy Local Bonus that was created in 2020 to revitalize businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. By purchasing gift cards from local businesses, the city aims to support the economic vitality of San Luis Obispo.

“Dining locally is a fun and easy way to inject money into our local economy,” San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Dantona said in the release. “We’re proud to be partnering with the city yet again to help bolster our vibrant local culinary and beverage industry. With all the new options to explore, there’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between. ”