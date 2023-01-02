ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4YMH_0k1K0Btn00

San Luis Obispo wants to incentivize diners to eat and drink at local establishments by offering an Eat Local Bonus during the month of January.

Beginning Monday, diners who spend $100 or more eating at local restaurants or buying beverages are eligible for a $25 gift card called the Eat Local Bonus, according to a news release from the city of San Luis Obispo.

Diners can bring an itemized receipt showing their $100 or more purchase to the San Luis Obispo Visitor’s Center. Diners can then choose between a variety of $25 gift cards.

The program will continue through January 31 or until the funds are exhausted, the release said. Diners are eligible for the $25 gift card up to 3 times.

The city started the Eat Local Bonus as an incentive for people to dine at local restaurants during the month of January, which is typically a slow month for the restaurant industry, the release said.

“January is typically one of the most challenging months for the restaurant industry, and we’re hoping to change that here in SLO,” San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said in the release. “After completing a successful third annual Buy Local Bonus program, the City of San Luis Obispo is proud to provide this direct economic stimulus to local restaurants and eateries to help them stay open and thrive.”

The Eat Local Bonus is a program started by the city and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce . It is an iteration of the Buy Local Bonus that was created in 2020 to revitalize businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. By purchasing gift cards from local businesses, the city aims to support the economic vitality of San Luis Obispo.

“Dining locally is a fun and easy way to inject money into our local economy,” San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Dantona said in the release. “We’re proud to be partnering with the city yet again to help bolster our vibrant local culinary and beverage industry. With all the new options to explore, there’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between. ”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Where to Stay, Eat and Camp on the Dunes in San Luis Obispo

SoCal and NorCal need no additional introduction, but SLO Cal might not yet be on your radar. Smack dab between L.A. and S.F. — about a three-hour drive from either — this community in the middle of the state is known for its wine and other local makers, temperate nights and pristine beaches. As the area’s wine country grows in stature, a hospitality network is growing right alongside to help accommodate the influx of visitors to the region. With neighboring cities like Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Pismo Beach and others, there’s plenty to explore for visitors looking to expand their knowledge of local California culture.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local accounting firm announces promotion

– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years. “Craig achieved this career milestone...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Food & Wine

This Adorable California Town Will Pay You to Eat There All Month Long

If you’ve had San Luis Obispo, California on your must-visit list, this month seems like an excellent time to make it happen. In addition to its 250-year-old namesake Spanish mission, Highway 1’s screensaver-worthy scenery, and a long list of local wineries, San Luis Obispo is also offering visitors (and locals) the chance to earn money by eating out.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Paso moves ahead with Pioneer Park sale, awaits state approval

Seven years of negotiations over the sale of Pioneer Park to the state of California are close to resolution after the Paso Robles City Council's recent approval of a new agreement between the parties. The decision met with raucous applause from attendees at the Dec. 20 council meeting. "It certainly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

SLO County prepares for powerful rainstorm

The National Weather Service anticipated that hazardous weather conditions would grip San Luis Obispo County from Jan. 4 to late the next morning. That notice put Jonathan Stornetta, the Paso Robles fire and emergency services chief, on high alert. "We're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valley...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
148
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy