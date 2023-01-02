Zimmerman Ryan + Boenzi Group, which serves the city and suburbs, and Repta Residential, a top team in McHenry County, have merged to form one new team under Livian Chicagoland. The Zimmerman Ryan + Boenzi Group first joined Livian in August 2022, creating Livian Chicagoland. Now, with the addition of Repta Residential, the single team — known simply as Livian Chicagoland — will serve the full Chicagoland area, up into Southern Wisconsin.

