Fulton Grace opens Gurnee office led by Alex Attiah

Fulton Grace Realty has welcomed a group of nearly 20 agents from, formerly, d’aprile properties to open a new office in Gurnee. The team there is led by Alex Attiah. The office is set to open in March 2023 and will be securing a Wisconsin license. Attiah, along with...
GURNEE, IL
Zimmerman Ryan + Boenzi Group and Repta Residential merge as part of Livian Chicagoland

Zimmerman Ryan + Boenzi Group, which serves the city and suburbs, and Repta Residential, a top team in McHenry County, have merged to form one new team under Livian Chicagoland. The Zimmerman Ryan + Boenzi Group first joined Livian in August 2022, creating Livian Chicagoland. Now, with the addition of Repta Residential, the single team — known simply as Livian Chicagoland — will serve the full Chicagoland area, up into Southern Wisconsin.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

