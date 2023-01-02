Read full article on original website
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
Jeff Jarrett Lashes Out at Kurt Angle and The Acclaimed Over Recent Comments, Promises Receipts on AEW Dynamite
AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has issued his response to the recent “RASSLIN” diss track released by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and the comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Jarrett lashed out during episode 88 of his “My World” podcast, in a show titled, “Jeff Ain’t Kidding Around.” For those who missed it, you can click here for the deleted response to the song from Angle, and you can click here for what Karen Jarrett had to say.
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Eric Bischoff Says He Had No Expectation for TNA vs. WWE RAW, If the Move Was Necessary for Growth or a Big Mistake, More
The latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson featured a discussion on TNA’s decision to compete head-to-head with WWE RAW in 2010. Bischoff was asked what the expectation was for TNA on Monday nights. “I didn’t have one....
Jordynne Grace Explains Why Tribalism In Wrestling Sucks, Talks Feeling Overlooked Because Of It
Jordynne Grace isn’t a fan of tribalism in wrestling, especially when it stops fans from seeing her hard work. The Knockouts champion discussed this topic during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she also promoted her upcoming showdown with Mickie James at the promotion’s January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Dax Harwood Breaks Down FTR’s Recent Tag Team Showdown With The Acclaimed In AEW
Back in December The Acclaimed and FTR met in a highly-anticipated tag team showdown, pitting two of AEW’s most popular tag teams against each other with the AEW tag titles on the line. On that night The Acclaimed bested the Top Guys in a critically acclaimed matchup, the first in what would become a losing streak for FTR.
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two
Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
Bobby Fish Shares His Pick For Match Of The Year
On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast, former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish named the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT
A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
Eddie Kingston Says He Felt Blessed After His Match Against Jun Akiyama
Eddie Kingston is still riding the high of getting to wrestle his hero, Jun Akiyama. The Mad King discussed this subject on the latest edition of the Dark Pouroresu Flowsion podcast, where he reflected on his showdown with Akiyama from last year’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Check out what he had to say below.
Batista Reveals Why He Is Done Playing Drax the Destroyer
WWE Legend Dave Batista has revealed why he is done portraying Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer. The former WWE Champion first took to Instagram back in May and announced that his Marvel journey was coming to an end. Now he has talked with GQ’s Yang-Yi Goh about why he has given up the role of Drax.
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star That Tony Khan Believes In
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW interview noted that he thinks Ricky Starks can be a big star for the promotion and thinks AEW President Tony Khan thinks the same way. “I think...
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, Bryan Danielson In Action, and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite from the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. Check it out below. -The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship. -Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie...
Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts V
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts V television special, which will air immediately following the live episode of Rampage and features three titles on the line. Check it out below. -Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. -The Acclaimed...
