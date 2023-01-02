Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Lashes Out at Kurt Angle and The Acclaimed Over Recent Comments, Promises Receipts on AEW Dynamite
AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has issued his response to the recent “RASSLIN” diss track released by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and the comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Jarrett lashed out during episode 88 of his “My World” podcast, in a show titled, “Jeff Ain’t Kidding Around.” For those who missed it, you can click here for the deleted response to the song from Angle, and you can click here for what Karen Jarrett had to say.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for the First RAW of 2023
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for the first RAW of 2023, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer &...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu: Gender (and Name) Reveal Time!!!!
Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu have some excitingg news to share. The stars, who announced in mid-December that they’re expecting baby number-two, have now announced whether this baby will be a boy or a girl. And they’ve done so in a unique manner. Late last week, the Counting...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Had No Expectation for TNA vs. WWE RAW, If the Move Was Necessary for Growth or a Big Mistake, More
The latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson featured a discussion on TNA’s decision to compete head-to-head with WWE RAW in 2010. Bischoff was asked what the expectation was for TNA on Monday nights. “I didn’t have one....
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her Special Forces Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'
The former TLC star tells PEOPLE: "I knew, being a nurse, that I had to go get checked out and make sure there was no lifelong injury" Kate Gosselin is still reeling from the physical and emotional effects of a frightening injury sustained while competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," Gosselin tells PEOPLE. "I was out and it was done before it even started." RELATED: Special Forces Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest In NJPW Star
WWE officials are reportedly interested in NJPW star Hikuleo. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo. It was noted that the interest has been there for months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor helping Dragon Lee get the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent themselves in many cases, including this one.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts V
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts V television special, which will air immediately following the live episode of Rampage and features three titles on the line. Check it out below. -Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. -The Acclaimed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Breaks Down FTR’s Recent Tag Team Showdown With The Acclaimed In AEW
Back in December The Acclaimed and FTR met in a highly-anticipated tag team showdown, pitting two of AEW’s most popular tag teams against each other with the AEW tag titles on the line. On that night The Acclaimed bested the Top Guys in a critically acclaimed matchup, the first in what would become a losing streak for FTR.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from FedExForum in Memphis, TN, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,728 tickets and there are 1,163 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Royal Rumble qualifying match:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) vs. Angelina Love (Team Great) Champions Series Semifinal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Is Curious If Brock Lesnar Helped MMA Fans Crossover To Pro-Wrestling
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the crossover appeal between UFC/MMA fans and how former 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar played a part in helping increase that viewership for both sports. Highlights are below. Says...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will then be a show-closing in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
Comments / 0