Ivica Zubac defends Kawhi Leonard's public perception -"He's a normal guy…he just doesn't like talking to the media"

Zubac said that Leonard is a normal guy just like everyone else, and that he comes across in a poor light in the media because he simply doesn't enjoy talking to the media

Kawhi Leonard © John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to find their way to start the 2022-23 season but have managed to remain towards the top of the Western Conference in the process. Their 21-17 record is good for fifth place in the Western Conference, which is good considering all the players who have constantly been rotating between being on and off the court for the Clippers so far this season.

Ivica Zubac opens up on what Kawhi is like behind closed doors

One of the more frustrating parts of the Clippers' start to the season has involved Kawhi Leonard and his inability to stay on the court. Leonard has played in just 16 of 38 games so far for the Clippers, and for the most part, it feels like the training wheels are still on for Leonard as he continues to work his way back to full health after tearing his ACL in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Many fans are fed up with Leonard, whether it be due to him continually missing games or the fact that he often acts indifferent towards the game of basketball when speaking with the media. Leonard's teammate Ivica Zubac jumped to Leonard's defense amid his odd start to the season, saying that Leonard is just a regular guy who isn't really comfortable speaking to the media and that he will continue to support him as he works his way back to being 100 percent on the court.

" I mean, the first question everyone asks me is 'Is he a fun guy?'...Kawhi is a great guy, he's a normal guy just like everyone else. I know it's hard for people to imagine that, but he just doesn't like talking to the media. I know everyone out there thinks it's load management for the games he's missing, but he was actually hurt. ACL is one of the toughest injuries out there. He wanted to make sure he came back 100 percent ." - Ivica Zubac, Outta Pocket

Ivica Zubac does a good job showing his support for Kawhi

Zubac puts to bed some common misconceptions about Leonard here, saying that people really look too much into some of the things NBA players say or do. Leonard often gets criticized for his strange interactions with the media, and he has undoubtedly taken a beating from folks this season over the game he has had to miss for the Clippers.

Yet Zubac assures fans that Leonard is an ordinary guy, and that he is actually hurt when he's missing games. Leonard has never truly been comfortable talking to the media, and Zubac is correct in saying that recovering from an ACL injury is a callous thing to do. There's also really no reason for the Clippers to push Leonard to play in regular season games when it's clear they have championship aspirations this season.

Many fans are incredibly hard on Leonard, but in a way, that's a credit to the level of stardom he has built for himself throughout his career. Expectations for Leonard are incredibly high, and it's clear they need to be tempered for him with the first half of the 2022-23 season nearly in the books. The good news for Leonard is that his teammates, such as Zubac, understand his situation, and at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.