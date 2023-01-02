Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
whvoradio.com
Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms
Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Here's why tornado sirens will go off county-wide when warnings are issued
PADUCAH — Many of you probably heard tornado sirens Monday night after warnings were issued throughout the Local 6 area. Our weather team tracked the storm to the Reidland area of McCracken County, but even here at the television station, tornado sirens were turned on. Many of you asked us why portions of the county that weren't near the tornado's path had their sirens go off.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
'News Quiz' host Kelsey Starks visits Murray Middle School
MURRAY, KY — KET "News Quiz" host Kelsey Starks recently visited Murray Middle School, reuniting with students she met in April at the Student Technology Leadership Program State Competition at Rupp Arena in Lexington. During the visit on Dec. 15, Murray Independent Schools says Starks and KET Educational Consultant...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/4 Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Jack McCune and Mayfield's Lay Mayes were voted this weeks Athletes of the Week. McCune scored 25 pts and 12 rebs in win over Beechwood then scored 18 pts and 12 rebs in win over South Oldham. Mayes scored 27 pts in win over Muhlenberg...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray High band director named High School Teacher of the Year
MURRAY, KY — Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year. Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program on Feb. 10 in the Upper Concourse at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023
MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023 on Monday. Announcing the birth in a news release Wednesday, MCCH says Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray welcomed their son Waylon into the world at 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the hospital. Waylon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community gathers to hear state of the city, county addresses
PADUCAH — Local elected leaders delivered yearly updates on Thursday during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray each addressed the packed house at the Paducah Convention Center. The two discussed their respective accomplishments, challenges, and the importance of the county and city working together.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, KY, water crisis update
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis. Marion, Kentucky has a new leadership including the mayor. She says she'll fight for clean water for city residents as Marion continues combatting a water crisis.
Comments / 0