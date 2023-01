Buy Now Oregon’s elite youth golfers compete at the Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union during the 91st Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur tournament June 28-July 2, 2021. The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on appointments to the Buffalo Peak Golf Course Advisory Committee when it meets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The Union County Public Works Department may soon make an addition to its truck fleet.

The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on whether to approve the purchase of a three-axle conventional cab dump truck that includes snowplow equipment.