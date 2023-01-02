Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
3d ago
Still not clear why he was hiking at 2:00 A.M. and that this was normal for him. The park is officially closed after dusk.
Reply(1)
3
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
Missing California man found dead after going for hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities say
Jeffrey Paul Morton, 63, was found dead at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California, last week after he failed to return from his daily hike, authorities said.
Machete-wielding California man who held 12-year-old, attacked deputies is shot and killed
Deputies in Riverside County, California, shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home with his girlfriend's 12-year-old child and a machete.
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident
Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation. According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are. "The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."The suspect is said...
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry
Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
L.A. man with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl arrested in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car. Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 […]
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Heavy rain prompts PCH closure in Orange County, floods Los Angeles area roads and freeways
Heavy rain from a “bomb cyclone” is falling on Southern California Thursday morning, causing several streets to be flooded from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley. Caltrans officials issued a notice Thursday morning that Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Orange County due to flooding. Cars were being […]
Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood
In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
