Baton Rouge, LA

Twitter reacts to LSU's beatdown of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We’ve seen opt-outs affect bowl games before, and even some premier bowl matchups are frequently lopsided affairs.

But Monday’s Citrus Bowl was on another level. The game was never even in doubt as LSU absolutely smothered Purdue in Orlando in a 63-7 victory in which it outgained the Boilermakers 594-256, with the vast majority of the latter’s offensive production coming in garbage time.

The Tigers get their 10th win in Brian Kelly’s debut season on the bayou, and with Jayden Daniels — who got the start and played as well as he has all year — returning in 2023, this team should have a lot of momentum.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big win.

