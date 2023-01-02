ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight.

Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.

Paul said he’s not interested in fighting “Cowboy,” and would much rather face a younger name for his next outing.

“I don’t know, I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that, you know what I’m saying,” Paul told The Schmo. “I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger, but they’re all scared. They’re just trying to protect their record.”

Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over 47-year-old Anderson Silva. They fought in an eight-round bout this past October in Glendale, Ariz. Paul is 6-0 since turning to professional boxing in 2020. He’s competed against several notable MMA fighters, as he’s defeated Silva, Tyron Woodley twice, and Ben Askren.

Cerrone retired from MMA competition in July following a loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276. The 39-year-old is one of the most recognizable figures in UFC history, at one point holding the company records for fights, wins, finishes, bonuses and more.

Michael Petro
3d ago

how shocking. this 🤡 only fights people he knows he can beat. or that he knows he can pay off to take a dive, is probably more accurate. this fool is a complete joke.

