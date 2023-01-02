A Georgia woman was arrested in Chattooga County for leaving a "young" child in the car while she gambled with friends for over an hour, and this is not the first time. According to WSB-TV, 32-year-old Dawn Rayls left her child in the car unattended during the arctic blast on Christmas Day while she played slot machines outside of a local Food Mart. A store employee called the cops when they noticed the child in the car.

