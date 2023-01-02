ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
iheart.com

Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours

A Georgia woman was arrested in Chattooga County for leaving a "young" child in the car while she gambled with friends for over an hour, and this is not the first time. According to WSB-TV, 32-year-old Dawn Rayls left her child in the car unattended during the arctic blast on Christmas Day while she played slot machines outside of a local Food Mart. A store employee called the cops when they noticed the child in the car.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
railfan.com

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
SALE CREEK, TN

