WTVC
Crawl space fire causes $100K damage to Signal Mountain home early Wednesday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A homeowner's smoke detector got him safely out of his smoke-filled home on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. at the home on the 4800 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management.
WTVC
Woman, 3 dogs escape burning home in East Brainerd Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman managed to escape with her 3 dogs from her burning home in East Brainerd Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). CFD says the fire broke out at a home on the 8000 block of Plaxco Drive a little after 1 p.m.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WTVC
Connecting people with nature at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a place where nature really comes together. Tish Gailmard is joining us and she’s brought a special guest with her. See more of all the great things they do, or plan your own visit, here.
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
iheart.com
Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours
A Georgia woman was arrested in Chattooga County for leaving a "young" child in the car while she gambled with friends for over an hour, and this is not the first time. According to WSB-TV, 32-year-old Dawn Rayls left her child in the car unattended during the arctic blast on Christmas Day while she played slot machines outside of a local Food Mart. A store employee called the cops when they noticed the child in the car.
railfan.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
WTVC
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
WTVC
Upcoming winter workshop schedule for Outdoor Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erik Hancock comes to discuss the upcoming winter workshop schedule at Outdoor Chattanooga.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
WTVC
Woman hit by train in Dade County Wednesday night, sergeant says
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a train in Dade County Wednesday night, according to Dade County Sergeant Chad Payne. Payne says the woman was hit in the area of Belk Road and Highway 11 at around 9:45p.m. She was transported to Erlanger with multiple injuries,...
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
