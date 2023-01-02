ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Stock up, stock down: LSU gets 10 wins in Brian Kelly's first season

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
A lot of you have seen this list all season long. We go over the positives and negatives of each game.

I’ve got a different approach as the LSU Tigers came away with an emphatic win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. On Monday, the stocks only went up.

There were only three negative things that happened in the game: One, Purdue converted a fake punt for a first down. Two, Nussmeier threw an interception. Three, Purdue scored in the fourth quarter. Other than that, this was about as flawless as the Tigers could’ve played.

Brian Kelly notched his first 10-win season as the coach of LSU, and the future looks bright on the Bayou.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers

With no Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, LSU turned to their No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers to carry the load for them today, and he did just that. Nabers did it all for LSU. Making nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown as well as going two-for-two passing the ball for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Stock Up: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor was almost as impressive as Nabers was today. The freshman tight end had five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown as he made his case for being a top target in the passing game next year.

Stock Up: Defense

This was a master class from the LSU defense. The Boilermakers didn’t get any points on the board until the fourth quarter and by that time, the score was 49-0. Greg Brooks Jr. and Jarrick Bernard-Converse each came away with an interception and Harold Perkins forced a fumble to lead the defense.

Stock Up: Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier could do almost anything they wanted to against Purdue today. The pair went 23-for-32 for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The lone interception by Nussmeier came on a jump ball in the endzone that was a little under-thrown. Both guys made their case as to why they should be considered the No. 1 quarterback going forward.

Stock Up: Brian Kelly

In Kelly’s first season on the Bayou, LSU finished the season strong with a huge win over the Purdue Boilermakers and ended the season 10-4. What a change it was over just one year. Last season, the Tigers finished last in the SEC West. The future looks bright on the Bayou.

