PHOTOS: LSU rolls past Purdue in 63-7 Citrus Bowl win

After beating Alabama and winning the SEC West, the Tigers didn’t quite end the season how they wanted with losses to Texas A&M and Georgia. Still, Monday’s Citrus Bowl win over Purdue was a decent consolation.

Facing a shorthanded Boilermakers squad, LSU dominated this one from the opening snap, leading 35-0 at the half and winning the game 63-7. Both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier shined while Malik Nabers had a career day, totaling 163 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game and tossing a touchdown to Daniels on a trick play.

With the win, coach Brian Kelly gets his 10th win of the season as LSU will certainly drive an offseason narrative with this performance. Here were the best photos from the win.