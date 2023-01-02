ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

PHOTOS: LSU rolls past Purdue in 63-7 Citrus Bowl win

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After beating Alabama and winning the SEC West, the Tigers didn’t quite end the season how they wanted with losses to Texas A&M and Georgia. Still, Monday’s Citrus Bowl win over Purdue was a decent consolation.

Facing a shorthanded Boilermakers squad, LSU dominated this one from the opening snap, leading 35-0 at the half and winning the game 63-7. Both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier shined while Malik Nabers had a career day, totaling 163 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game and tossing a touchdown to Daniels on a trick play.

With the win, coach Brian Kelly gets his 10th win of the season as LSU will certainly drive an offseason narrative with this performance. Here were the best photos from the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxZgS_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbCBc_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gGRK_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxcsf_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCdin_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38leMi_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn9rj_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ6FQ_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzAzH_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qr3L6_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh6uB_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMrna_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgIXL_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDGFZ_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcvXG_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DeCo_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2d8a_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnVRZ_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVYji_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ubHv_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AipMN_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289Jl7_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaE7W_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSVTC_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJu1M_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMxDh_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGMfP_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrvH9_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5k2v_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nT0K_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1PkO_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqFdo_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g82z1_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WnXc_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tH38_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kL55_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcLgA_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfrdk_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YY8j1_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRYEL_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRsBe_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4vZR_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNYaN_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKUS7_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCV5V_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElpGt_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykJ75_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu5ja_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Z4nY_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15804b_0k1Ju1z000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePShC_0k1Ju1z000

