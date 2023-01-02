Read full article on original website
Related
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year
The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Another Year, Another Big Population Loss For Illinois
On December 22nd of last year, the United States Census Bureau released estimates that show a record-number totaling 141,656 Illinois residents made the decision to relocate to other states in the time period of July of 2021 through July of 2022. In case you haven't been keeping track (it can...
If You’re Living in Illinois, You Have to Make This Much Money to Be Happy
Money doesn't buy happiness... or does it? Well, we do need money to survive, and apparently, we need a specific amount of money to be happy here in Illinois. We all have complaints about our childhoods, but there's one very positive about mine. My parents provided me with all the things I needed to survive, play sports, go to school, but they also didn't spend money on things I didn't need. They may have financially parented me perfectly.
Bizarre Mannequin Floating on Mississippi River in Illinois Sparks Curiosity
So many questions come to mind. Why is it there? Who did this? Where did it come from? A photo is worth a thousand words and thankfully someone snapped a picture to prove they witnessed a truly bizarre event. This is something you would never expect to see floating along any river. It's certainly sparked speculation and intrigue among local residents.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
wgnradio.com
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer
Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
Believe It Or Not Illinois Has Live Comedy Every Night Of Week
We are lucky enough in Illinois to be able to find a live comedy show every night of the week. Illinois has a long rich history in comedy. Many of the greatest comics in the world are from here. Several moved to the Land of Lincoln to be a part of the scene. I thought I would do a little experiment and find out if you could experience live comedy every night of the week in Illinois. I was pleasantly surprised that there is.
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Customer Survey Says Illinois Just Loves This Fast Food Joint
In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
Illinois Passes Sports Gambling Milestone
Sports betting has become increasingly popular in the United States since the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on the activity in 2018. This has allowed states to legalize sports betting if they choose to do so, and many have taken advantage of the opportunity. Research by Sportsbook Review analyzed data on sports betting handle (total dollars wagered) and gross gaming revenue (total dollars won by a sportsbook) in order to determine which states have spent the most on sports betting since 2018.
One Big Change is Coming to All Illinois Portillo’s Locations This Month
For some people, cash is still King, but it won't be soon at Portillo's drive-thrus throughout Illinois. In an effort to make its drive-thru process even smoother, Portillo's will no longer be accepting cash payments in any of its drive-thrus. Portillo's Announces Big Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. I happen to...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Strong Ties to the Raggedy Ann Doll?
We all know what Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls look like, but did you know they started as a special gift from one Illinois man to his daughter? Here's the story... I'm pretty sure I had a Raggedy Ann doll as a child, (because I had bright red hair when I was very young), but I'd be lying if I said she was one of my favorites. Was it the scarecrow look on her face that turned me off? Did I not appreciate her red hair? I can't remember why I didn't love her, but today I learned something fascinating that made me appreciate her way more...she was "born" right here in Illinois back in 1915!
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023
Free days at the Shedd are back for 2023!
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3