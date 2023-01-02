Read full article on original website
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
The Smile: Tiny Desk Concert
Surely my musical highlight for 2022 was this Tiny Desk concert from The Smile. Just how Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner were going to perform songs from their sonically adventurous album A Light for Attracting Attention was a puzzle not only to me but to the band. They arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album's sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band's creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.
Take a walk down memory lane with Pavement
Pavement is one of the most beloved and influential indie rock bands of the 1990s. But in the approximately two decades since they officially broke up in the early 2000s, their legend has only grown. Just in the past year, they've gone viral on TikTok, sold out reunion tour shows, a musical based on their songs was performed in New York, and it's recently been announced that a Pavement movie is in the works.
