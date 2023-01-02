Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
Knox Pages
OhioMeansJobs Knox County 1 of 3 counties selected to present at CCAO winter conference
MANSFIELD -- OhioMeansJobs Knox County, the Workforce Development Division of Knox County Department of Job & Family Services, was one of three counties selected to present at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) winter conference. Workforce Development Administrator, Brandy Booth, along with representatives from Fairfield and Seneca counties,...
Knox Pages
Centerburg council gets feedback on proposed parking changes
CENTERBURG — Members of the Centerburg United Methodist Church say that proposed parking changes, in their current form, will negatively impact the church. Their concern was the proposed elimination of parking on South Hartford Avenue. Long-term on-street parking by tenants, drivers weaving around parked cars, and residents' concerns prompted...
Knox Pages
River Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cardington-Lincoln 52-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Knox Pages
Lear sworn in to serve Ohio’s 61st house district
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) yesterday took the oath of office for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 61st House district, which includes eastern Delaware County and western Knox County.
Knox Pages
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
Knox Pages
Debra Perrine
Debra J. Perrine, age 67, passed away in Newark, Ohio. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Wells) Wiggins. Memorial contributions in Debra’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To plant a tree in...
Knox Pages
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Knox Pages
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Knox Pages
Liberty Union emerges from hole to defeat Fredericktown
Liberty Union slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Fredericktown 63-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
