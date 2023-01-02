Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Joan M. Skiff, 88, formerly of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Skiff, 88, formerly of Main Street, Glenfield, passed away on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. In keeping with Joan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held...
wwnytv.com
Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Jo Ann Tymko, 64, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jo Ann Tymko, 64, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. Jo Ann was born on October 4, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Joe Dougharty & Angeline (Pike) Noftsier. She graduated from school in Carthage, and she later married Jonathan L. Tymko on December 7, 1990, at the United Community Church in Carthage, by the Doctor Reverend Ronald Sparks. She is survived by her beloved husband Jonathan L. Tymko, and her son, Jonathan David, both of Carthage; her stepbrother Joseph Noftsier. Along with two uncles Kenny Oates and Jimmy Pike and several cousins Jane Astafan, Eva Picco Carrol, Frank Pica, and Debra Picco-Clyde. Also, several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed: Fishing, and taking long drives to places we could get lost in. She loved cooking and making Christmas cookies for the whole family. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Carthage. She will be buried alongside her mother in the New St. James Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 6, 1938, in Watertown NY, a daughter of Russel B. and Beatrice Covey Carpenter. She attended school in Watertown then later at Hounsfield in Sackets Harbor. She didn’t graduate at that time due to health reasons but later went on to receive her GED, which she was very proud of.
wwnytv.com
Timothy Ayers, 70, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy Ayers, 70, 7025 Hogsback Rd., passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
wwnytv.com
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
wwnytv.com
Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on Thursday December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill Retirement Community Congregate Building where she was a resident for the past three years. She was born in Canton, New York on October 28, 1929 to...
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Patchen, 85, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Pat was born March 6, 1937, in Potsdam, the daughter of Leon Maine and Anne Chase Maine. She...
wwnytv.com
Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. She was surrounded by her family. Frances was born July 30, 1933 in her family home in Pyrites, a daughter of...
wwnytv.com
John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, Watertown, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Watertown April 14, 1936, son of Harold “Sonny” and Margaret E. “Betty” Patterson Charlebois. He was a...
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Georgia was born in Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
Francis J Mitchell, 96, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis J Mitchell, 96 and a half from Brownville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family under the care of Hospice. Francis lived a life of devotion to his faith, family, and country. Born on June 1, 1926 in Rutland, NY, son...
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker has died. Walker passed away Tuesday morning at home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, which he and his late wife helped create. He was 97. Walker was mayor for two four-year terms, serving...
wwnytv.com
Compo Pierce: “Happy to be considered”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce’s name will be on the agenda of a special meeting later this month to replace Scott Gray as Jefferson County legislator. Compo Pierce’s name came up a at county Legislature meeting Tuesday. Chair William Johnson said she was the only nominee as of around 4 pm.
wwnytv.com
Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville and Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
wwnytv.com
Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
wwnytv.com
Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown. It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament. The Silver Gloves event will be held at...
Comments / 0