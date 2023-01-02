ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Yardbarker

Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered

The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook logged 36 minutes on Wednesday with LeBron James (ankle, probable) sidelined and Friday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, but it looks like he will play. That being said, James' return will cut into Westbrook's usage from Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) questionable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Phoenix. Martin's Friday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
MEMPHIS, TN

