Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Could moving from from The Brow help 'Bron?
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
Yardbarker
Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered
The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
The Smart "No Picks" Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Los Angeles Lakers: They Would Get Two Key Veterans
This deal would get the Lakers two elite players to make them more competitive.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Top Four Scorers Wednesday Against Heat
2023 is off to an injured start.
Indiana Pacers Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The Indiana Pacers have assigned big man Isaiah Jackson to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
James Worthy Perfectly Explains The Lakers Win Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "You Walk In The Classroom, And The Teachers Aren't There That Day"
The Lakers' win against Miami makes it their third win in a row and improves their record to 17-21.
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook logged 36 minutes on Wednesday with LeBron James (ankle, probable) sidelined and Friday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, but it looks like he will play. That being said, James' return will cut into Westbrook's usage from Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Phoenix. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
