Platkin to argue before Supreme Court in bid to allow people with a weed expungement to be eligible for PTI

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago
New Jersey Globe

Newcomer interested in challenging Gopal

Political newcomer from Sara Haleva is considering a run for State Senate in the 11th district against two-term State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch). “I’m seriously thinking I should get involved, “ Haleva said. “We have a very good chance to flip the seat. I’m very interested.”
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

