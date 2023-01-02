Platkin to argue before Supreme Court in bid to allow people with a weed expungement to be eligible for PTI

Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Scarinci: U.S. Supreme Court’s New Year’s Resolution: Restore Public Trust
As many of us make our New Year’s resolutions for2023, we must hope that the United States Supreme Court will do the same. After a series of contentious nominations, controversial decisions and at least one high-profile leak, the high court is facing it’s most serious trust problem since Franklin Roosevelt’s Presidency.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
New Jersey Globe
Newcomer interested in challenging Gopal
Political newcomer from Sara Haleva is considering a run for State Senate in the 11th district against two-term State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch). “I’m seriously thinking I should get involved, “ Haleva said. “We have a very good chance to flip the seat. I’m very interested.”
