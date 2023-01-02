ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa completes double-digit comeback to shock Hoosiers

It was a forgetful night-- until it wasn't inside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night. Indiana got off to a red-hot start and looked to runaway with it until Iowa closed the gap. The two teams would go back-and-forth in one of the most thrilling games of the Big Ten season before Iowa pulled away with a 91-89 win. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes Tuesday morning

Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about caring for older dogs. Galesburg World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday. A World War II veteran from Galesburg, Illinois, just turned 100 years old. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bobby...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

247Sports

