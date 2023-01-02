Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with 'Transparency Matters' on Jan. 25
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn's Pleasant Valley Greenhouse owner
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
First Impressions: Iowa completes double-digit comeback to shock Hoosiers
It was a forgetful night-- until it wasn't inside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night. Indiana got off to a red-hot start and looked to runaway with it until Iowa closed the gap. The two teams would go back-and-forth in one of the most thrilling games of the Big Ten season before Iowa pulled away with a 91-89 win. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal
QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full postgame press conference after Indiana's loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA -- Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following No. 15 Indiana's 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Trayce Jackson-Davis expected to return to starting lineup against Iowa
Trayce Jackson-Davis expects to return to No. 15 Indiana's (10-3) starting lineup against Iowa tonight. Jackson-Davis was a full-go in pregame warmups 70 minutes before the tip. The preseason All-American has yet to play since December 17 at Kansas. He tallied 13 points, nine blocks, and six rebounds in the loss.
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
Hawkeyes OC Brian Ferentz self-evaluates: ‘I did the best I could with the players we had’
Iowa’s heavily criticized offense falls under the responsibility of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. We know the deal — it’s historically bad. As for whose fault it was the team fell so short of expectations, yet again, Ferentz alludes to the players. “I would say I did the best I could this year with the pieces […]
Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
Live Thread: Iowa linebacker signee Ben Kueter in the UA game
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools closure leaves childcare complications
You can see smoke and flames coming from this home on L Street, across the river from downtown Cedar Rapids. In October, around 15,000 independent pharmacies were removed from the Tricare network.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes Tuesday morning
Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about caring for older dogs. Galesburg World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday. A World War II veteran from Galesburg, Illinois, just turned 100 years old. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bobby...
