Licking County, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cleveland19.com

‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

