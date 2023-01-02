Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
WCPO
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio
CINCINNATI — In September, a 911 caller falsely told a dispatch worker that a shooter had opened fire at Princeton High School. Months later, the impact of that call is still having an effect. “It was horrific” said Tom Burton, Superintendent of Princeton City Schools. The call was...
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
cwcolumbus.com
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
cwcolumbus.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
Ohio could extend the minimum jail sentence if it finds the inmate is a continued threat to society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly five years after she was murdered, two Ohio prisoners are challenging the state law named after Reagan Tokes. Tokes, 21, was abducted, raped, and killed in February 2017 by a man who was out on parole. In 2018, Gov. John Kasich signed the Reagan Tokes Act into law, which requires […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
cwcolumbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
cwcolumbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
11 people killed on Ohio roads this New Year’s
During the four-day reporting period -- from midnight Friday, December 30, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 2 -- 11 people were killed in nine fatal crashes.
cwcolumbus.com
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
cleveland19.com
‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
