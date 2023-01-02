ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

siouxlandnews.com

South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

There's a little more snow in the forecast

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A little sunshine will show itself the next few days as snow finally wraps up Thursday morning, Jan. 5, but roads remain icy under the snowpack in Iowa and South Dakota. Temperatures won't budge much from morning to night as we remain in the 20s...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
WINTHROP, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Garage and vehicles a total loss after Vermillion fire

VERMILLION, S.D. — A garage and two vehicles are a total loss after a fire Monday in Vermillion. Vermillion Fire EMS says that on Monday, January 2nd, just after 2:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1709 Baylor St. in Vermillion. Upon arriving on the...
VERMILLION, SD
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable

Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Snowy streets, school delays Thursday morning in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow is coating the streets once again in eastern Iowa Thursday morning. This is leading to slick travel and school delays. Most areas have seen an inch or less of snow, but most of the crashes in the state during snowy weather happen with 2" or less of snow.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost

PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all receive loan funds from the state. Clay RWS got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment plant to...
VERMILLION, SD
cbs2iowa.com

Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Unattended pan on the stove starts house fire in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.
LE MARS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
Field & Stream

Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical

Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

More snow for Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Wintry mix will change to snow this morning with the potential for thundersnow or thundersleet before noon. Temperatures have remained above freezing in spots leading to sleet accumulation instead of ice and therefore a lowered ice potential across Siouxland. Because of this, the National Weather...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
NEBRASKA STATE

