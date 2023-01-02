Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa roads still ice and snow covered as crews work through another storm
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — County and rural roads throughout northwest Iowa are still covered in ice and snow after another round of winter weather moved through the area early this week. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News county blacktops are ice covered as his crews work to...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
siouxlandnews.com
There's a little more snow in the forecast
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A little sunshine will show itself the next few days as snow finally wraps up Thursday morning, Jan. 5, but roads remain icy under the snowpack in Iowa and South Dakota. Temperatures won't budge much from morning to night as we remain in the 20s...
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
siouxlandnews.com
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Vermillion fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — A garage and two vehicles are a total loss after a fire Monday in Vermillion. Vermillion Fire EMS says that on Monday, January 2nd, just after 2:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1709 Baylor St. in Vermillion. Upon arriving on the...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowy streets, school delays Thursday morning in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow is coating the streets once again in eastern Iowa Thursday morning. This is leading to slick travel and school delays. Most areas have seen an inch or less of snow, but most of the crashes in the state during snowy weather happen with 2" or less of snow.
siouxlandnews.com
Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost
PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all receive loan funds from the state. Clay RWS got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment plant to...
cbs2iowa.com
Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
siouxlandnews.com
Unattended pan on the stove starts house fire in Le Mars
LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.
KGLO News
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
siouxlandnews.com
Expanded broadband coming to hundreds of homes, businesses in Antelope & Dakota Counties
JACKSON, Neb. — Nearly 200 homes in rural Northeast Nebraska will have access to faster broadband internet connections within the next two years, thanks to $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in Jackson is one...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical
Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
siouxlandnews.com
More snow for Siouxland today
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Wintry mix will change to snow this morning with the potential for thundersnow or thundersleet before noon. Temperatures have remained above freezing in spots leading to sleet accumulation instead of ice and therefore a lowered ice potential across Siouxland. Because of this, the National Weather...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
