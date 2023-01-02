ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Little Apple Post

Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Little Apple Post

3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
kfdi.com

Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens

Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged in shooting deaths of two people

A Wichita man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people and left two others injured. 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1.5 million. The case will be back in court on January 23rd.
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
