Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Authorities in Tampa have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a park shooting on New Year's Day.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
‘Professional arsonist’ sentenced after setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
The man who told Hernando County deputies he was a "professional arsonist" after setting one of their patrol cars on fire last month will spend a several years in a Florida state prison.
13-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Teen At Curtis Hixon Park In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A 13-year-old has been arrested related to a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday. At approximately 8:48 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical at Curtis Hixon Park, located
mahoningmatters.com
Deputy sold ‘individually packed’ pot brownies to inmates, Florida sheriff says
A Florida deputy was arrested after a sheriff said he was selling “individually packed” pot brownies to inmates. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators found more than a pound of “cannabis-laced” brownies at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa. Detectives responded to a tip Jan. 3 that the deputy was selling “drug-laced edibles” to inmates for profit and found the brownies in his lunch box, according to a news release from the agency.
Missing Tampa woman found safe, police say
Authorities have located a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.
FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.
HCSO deputy arrested for allegedly selling edibles to inmates
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.
Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
Police: mom found submerged in car with kids drove into lake intentionally
Lakeland Police Department stated Thursday that all evidence suggests that a woman who was found dead in a submerged car with two children on Dec. 30 drove into the lake intentionally.
Police identify 2 people fatally struck by SUV in St. Pete Beach
Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.
'His greed got the best of him' | Detention deputy accused of selling cannabis-laced brownies to inmates
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was arrested after bringing more than a pound of cannabis-laced brownies to the jail where he worked in order to sell them to inmates, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister. Chronister said 25-year-old Terry Bradford had been selling contraband for...
Deputies Search For Armed Suspect In Attempted Robbery, Kidnapping In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint and force her into her vehicle Monday night. According to deputies, on Monday, January 2, 2023, around 8 p.m., an unknown black male tried to rob a woman
Pinellas Park man stole $600K from employer in 11 year long scheme, police say
A man from Pinellas Park was accused of stealing over $600,000 from his employer in an alleged scheme that had been going on since 2013.
Man arrested after shooting 2 people who were fighting at Lakeland apartment complex: police
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex. On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the […]
fox13news.com
Surviving victims of a double murder ‘monster’ expected to testify at sentencing hearing
TAMPA, Fla. - Next month, a man who confessed to torturing and killing two people will learn his fate, but not before those who say they escaped his wrath have their say in court. Two decades ago, notorious killer Steven Lorenzo went hunting for his next victim. He targeted and...
Bay News 9
Bradenton authorities: Several apartment units destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. — At least 12 apartment units were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Castleton Drive at the VIEW Carlton Arms apartment. The Bradenton Police Department responded to assist the Bradenton Fire Department with traffic control, and the Red Cross has been contacted to support displaced residents.
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
Woman killed in high-speed crash on I-75 in Seffner
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.
Man tried to run over Hernando County deputy with car, FHP says
Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
Comments / 0