A Florida deputy was arrested after a sheriff said he was selling “individually packed” pot brownies to inmates. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators found more than a pound of “cannabis-laced” brownies at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa. Detectives responded to a tip Jan. 3 that the deputy was selling “drug-laced edibles” to inmates for profit and found the brownies in his lunch box, according to a news release from the agency.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO