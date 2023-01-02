ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

mahoningmatters.com

Deputy sold ‘individually packed’ pot brownies to inmates, Florida sheriff says

A Florida deputy was arrested after a sheriff said he was selling “individually packed” pot brownies to inmates. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators found more than a pound of “cannabis-laced” brownies at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa. Detectives responded to a tip Jan. 3 that the deputy was selling “drug-laced edibles” to inmates for profit and found the brownies in his lunch box, according to a news release from the agency.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton authorities: Several apartment units destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. — At least 12 apartment units were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Castleton Drive at the VIEW Carlton Arms apartment. The Bradenton Police Department responded to assist the Bradenton Fire Department with traffic control, and the Red Cross has been contacted to support displaced residents.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL

