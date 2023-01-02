ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia scores 30 straight in win

XENIA — One of the better quarters of the season for Fairborn to open Wednesday’s game at Xenia wasn’t able to be sustained in the other three. A run of 30 unanswered points by the Buccaneers more than doubled the output for the game by the Skyhawks in a 63-14 victory at home.
XENIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Beavercreek coasts by Xenia

XENIA — Using its holiday break to practice rather than play paid off for Beavercreek. The Beavers never let up with its hot shooting in a non-league road game at Xenia on Tuesday and dominated in picking up a 72–32 victory. “We just practiced and that really helped...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

CU professor takes questions by flight

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Jonathan Arnold has always tried to pass on his love for learning to his students. No matter what the topic, he seeks to ignite a passion for learning more. He strongly believes participation is important because there’s more to education than just getting a degree, and he uses unique teaching methods to encourage this.
CEDARVILLE, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

City holding winter tree photo contest

XENIA — The City of Xenia’s X-REC (formerly the Board for Recreation, Arts, and Cultural Activities) members and its Tree Committee are holding a winter tree amateur photography contest. Photographs are eligible if they were taken beginning Jan. 1 through March 1 and will be judged based on...
XENIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet

XENIA — The Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be holding its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Soin Hospital (Rooms V and K) in Beavercreek. Ethan Raby, information coordinator, will discuss his role and responsibilities. The team will also be voting to...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

