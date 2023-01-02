Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO