Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
NJ.com
Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
NJ.com
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
NJ.com
Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
NJ.com
Giants celebrated in style after clinching playoff spot, report says
Clinching a playoff spot? Priceless. The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday to secure the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reports the team celebrated its success in style, dropping $40,000 on a...
NJ.com
NFL insider praises Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
The New York Giants are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to their 38-10 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Among the heroes for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for four touchdowns (two running, two passing) Sunday. As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King picked Jones as one of his three stars of the week.
NJ.com
ESPN talking head claims Giants’ Daniel Jones is top-5 QB and insanity ensues
Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016. But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.”...
Utah stays unbeaten in Pac-12 by beating Oregon St.
Branden Carlson scored 27 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead Utah to a 79-60 victory over Oregon State in
NJ.com
Bills sign safety off of Jets’ practice squad
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed Jared Mayden to their active roster off of the New York Jets practice squad. In correspondence with the move, they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mayden was most recently with the Jets,...
NJ.com
Giants injury report: Adoree’ Jackson, among many others, likely to be out against Eagles
The Giants’ injury report this week is different than other weeks whether Brian Daboll wants to admit it or not. Most weeks during the NFL season, the team is trying to figure out a way to get its best players on the field even when they show up on the injury report.
NJ.com
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices Thursday; Takes part in drill he didn’t participate in last week (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – For a second straight week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on the field, trying to prove that he is healthy enough to reassume the starting quarterback role after an injury has forced him to miss the last two games. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NJ.com
If Giants’ Brian Daboll rests players at Eagles, what should he do about Adoree’ Jackson?
It’s still unclear whether Giants coach Brian Daboll will rest players in Sunday’s meaningless game at the Eagles, now that Daboll’s team has locked up the NFC’s sixth playoff seed. You can make a good case for Daboll resting players in the regular season finale. The...
