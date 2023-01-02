Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Oil's new year slump deepens below $75 as China concerns grow
Oil's rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by China's near-term struggles with Covid-19, milder winter weather and U.S. refinery disruption. West Texas Intermediate fell beneath $75 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. Brent,...
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
BEIJING — (AP) — China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
MySanAntonio
Microsoft sinks as downgrade highlights cloud-growth concerns
Microsoft shares fell to their lowest level since November after UBS Group downgraded the stock, amplifying concern about the company's cloud-computing business, for years a key driver of revenue. The stock fell as much as 5.7% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday decline since October. The tumble follows a 29% slide...
MySanAntonio
U.S. labor data surprise as job market runs hotter than forecast
Data out Thursday reinforced the strength of the labor market, with hiring at U.S. companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low. Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month, led by small- and medium-sized businesses, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with...
MySanAntonio
Dubai rolls out $8.7 trillion economic plan for next decade
Dubai set out a 32 trillion-dirham ($8.7 trillion) economic plan on Wednesday that includes doubling foreign trade and investment over the next decade to boost its standing as a global financial hub. The emirate, part of the United Arab Emirates' federation, is the Middle East's business and finance center. It's...
MySanAntonio
US job openings stayed high in sign of economic resilience
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high, suggesting businesses are still determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains. There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51...
MySanAntonio
When Selling a Truck Every 49 Seconds Is a Disappointment
Ford did it again: The F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2022. While the exact tally isn’t in yet, the automaker confirmed on Tuesday that sales for the pickups passed the 640,000 mark, making it the 41st year in a row it was the best-selling vehicle in America, and the 46th year in a row it was the best-selling truck.
Fashion Stocks Seek Redemption After Wall Street Fallout
Wall Street has always been a roller coaster — but the ups and downs have all become supersized, leaving fashion to barrel into 2023 with more than a little stock market whiplash. Investors are ceaselessly gauging the prospects of everything, taking in the economy, the consumer, new products, strategy...
MySanAntonio
U.S. job openings top forecasts, keeping pressure on Fed to hike
U.S. job openings remained elevated in November, highlighting how a resilient labor market is likely to keep the Federal Reserve tilted toward more restrictive policy in the months ahead. The number of available positions ticked down to 10.46 million from 10.51 million a month earlier, the Labor Department's Job Openings...
MySanAntonio
Amazon to slash more than 18,000 jobs in escalation of cuts
Amazon.com is laying off more than 18,000 employees - the biggest reduction in its history - in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process.
MySanAntonio
Foreign investors dump UK gilts at record rate despite austerity
Foreign investors sold off UK government bonds at the fastest pace on record over the three months to November despite the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stabilize the economy after a disastrous September fiscal plan. Figures from the Bank of England show that overseas investors sold a total of...
MySanAntonio
Pioneer cuts long-term Permian Basin oil-output forecast
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one of the biggest producers in the Permian Basin, has lowered its long-term projection for output from the entire region. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said Thursday his company now sees Permian production of about 7 million barrels a day by 2030, down from a previous view of 8 million barrels.
MySanAntonio
Venezuela teeters back on hyperinflation as prices surge
Venezuela could soon enter another hyperinflationary period as President Nicolás Maduro cranked up the money-printing press to increase spending at year-end, according to private estimates. Data from a private research group shows that the nation's consumer price index likely rose by 37% in December from the month prior, with...
MySanAntonio
The best (and strangest) tech we found at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS - After a rising tide of coronavirus cases put the show at risk last year, CES - formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show - is back in full swing. Well, maybe not exactly full swing. The Consumer Technology Association, which stages the show in Las Vegas every year, says it expects about 100,000 attendees to walk through those convention center doors this week. That's more than twice the number of people who visited last year but still around 70,000 attendees shy of the last pre-pandemic CES in 2020.
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond warns it may go out of business
Bed Bath & Beyond said it might not be able to continue as a going concern, bringing another U.S. retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy. The Union, New Jersey-based company said it's pursuing an array of strategic alternatives, including restructuring debt, selling assets or filing for bankruptcy-court protection, but "these measures may not be successful."
MySanAntonio
Meta hit with $414 million E.U. fine over ad personalization
Meta Platforms was hit with €390 million ($414 million) in fines by the European Union's main privacy watchdog over the way users' data is used for personalized ads on its Facebook and Instagram units, and given an ultimatum to bring its services in line with E.U. law. Meta has...
Comments / 0