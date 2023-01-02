Billy Idol is to be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol is to be awarded with a star on Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5.

The star – the 2743rd star in total – will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Amoeba Music shop. Idol will be joined that morning by Henry Rollins , artist Shepard Fairey and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at a special ceremony.

Idol – whose real name is William Michael Albert Broad and earned his nickname after a disparaging school report – began his career as a guitarist for Chelsea in 1976. He quickly went on to form Generation X with Chelsea bassist Tony James and released three albums – Generation X (1978), Valley of the Dolls (1979) and Kiss Me Deadly (1981) – before splitting up in 1981.

He quickly pursued a solo career after relocating to New York City and joined forces with guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol became a fixture on MTV with the singles White Wedding and Dancing with Myself in 1982, and the following year, released the album Rebel Yell and released the hit singles Rebel Yell , Eyes Without a Face and Flesh For Fantasy .

His most recent releases were a pair of well-received EPs – The Roadside (2021) and The Cage (2022) – and feature Stevens on guitar.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favourite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5th," says Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez. “Since the beginning of his career, Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame."

The event will be streamed live on Thursday, January 5 at 11:30am PT on walkoffame.com .