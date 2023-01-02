ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Loved ones hold vigil for Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu4Vz_0k1JnOJD00

Family and friends held a vigil for a Bronx man who the NYPD says was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say 63-year-old Sergio Bido was stabbed in the chest outside of his apartment at 1335 College Ave. on Sunday.

A 38-year-old woman, who News 12 was told was Bido's girlfriend, was also stabbed but is expected to recover.

News 12 was told the attack happened after a dispute.

Loved ones say Bido was not a confrontational person, but a loving father and a leader in the Dominican community.

Many people at the vigil say they’ve known him since he played professional basketball in the Dominican Republic. Since then, they've played together on a neighborhood team in the Bronx.

Bido’s family is calling on the NYPD for answers and to bring him justice.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of 39-year-old Darren Monroe. Monroe was wanted for a September shooting outside an apartment building in the Bronx. According to police, on Monday, September 19, at approximately 5:45 am, Monroe chased and shot a 31-year-old man in front of 365 East 204th Street. He chased his victim on foot and discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the 31-year-old male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition. He fled the scene in The post Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy