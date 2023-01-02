Loved ones hold vigil for Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

Family and friends held a vigil for a Bronx man who the NYPD says was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say 63-year-old Sergio Bido was stabbed in the chest outside of his apartment at 1335 College Ave. on Sunday.

A 38-year-old woman, who News 12 was told was Bido's girlfriend, was also stabbed but is expected to recover.

News 12 was told the attack happened after a dispute.

Loved ones say Bido was not a confrontational person, but a loving father and a leader in the Dominican community.

Many people at the vigil say they’ve known him since he played professional basketball in the Dominican Republic. Since then, they've played together on a neighborhood team in the Bronx.

Bido’s family is calling on the NYPD for answers and to bring him justice.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.