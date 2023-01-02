Read full article on original website
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
hancockclarion.com
From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”
You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
k105.com
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
RiverValley Behavioral Health to give away 220 Narcan doses
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – RiverValley Behavioral Health will give away 220 doses of Narcan Nasal Spray through its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program. “RiverValley started its Medication Assisted Treatment program in 2020 to respond to the need in our local communities to assist in the fight against the Opioid Epidemic that is growing daily. Since […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
whopam.com
LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident
A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
k105.com
3 Ohio Co. residents facing over 40 charges after latest abuse investigation at Dundee boarding school
A nearly three month investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three Ohio County residents for alleged abuse that took place at a Dundee boarding school. On Thursday, troopers arrested the founder of Pilgrims Rest School, 52-year-old Kelly R. Vanderkooi as well as 28-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
