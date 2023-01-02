ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

hancockclarion.com

From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”

You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville

A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
MADISONVILLE, KY
KFVS12

U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

RiverValley Behavioral Health to give away 220 Narcan doses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – RiverValley Behavioral Health will give away 220 doses of Narcan Nasal Spray through its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program. “RiverValley started its Medication Assisted Treatment program in 2020 to respond to the need in our local communities to assist in the fight against the Opioid Epidemic that is growing daily. Since […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident

A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
ELKTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

