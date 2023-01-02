Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Watch: Clean Up Begins At Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
After a successful first holiday season, crews are taking down Sapulpa's Christmas Chute. A familiar look is returning to Sapulpa’s downtown as volunteers carefully take down the chute. Dewey Avenue has been closed for a few months, but it was worth it to some stores that had their best...
Downtown Claremore sees local business success
Downtown Claremore has seen so much success with local businesses coming in that there's now a waitlist for business owners.
news9.com
Tulsa Letterman Jacket Seen In Movie Donated To The Outsiders House Museum
A piece of Tulsa movie history was recently donated to The Outsiders House Museum. From on the big screen to on display, a letterman jacket has a new home, after the original owner donated it to The Outsiders House Museum. "My brother's friend, Hugh Walkingshaw, was cast in the movie,...
KOKI FOX 23
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
news9.com
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
Broken Arrow's Bluff Landing could become wilderness destination
The Broken Arrow City Council approved the study last month, included with major development ideas, near Kenosha Street and the Verdigris River.
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Launches E-Waste Recycling Service
The city of Tulsa has recently launched a new E-waste recycling service at all of its park community centers. People can bring in small electronics such as old landline phones, old cell phones, speakers, and printers among others so that they can be recycled properly. A lot of those items...
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
news9.com
Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill
The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
news9.com
Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire
A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
Tulsa Zoo announces winning name for new penguin chick
The Tulsa Zoo announced the winning name for its new penguin chick on Wednesday after opening up voting to the public.
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
news9.com
Oklahoma Soldier Remembered After Motorcycle Wreck On New Year's Eve
We're learning more about a young Oklahoma soldier killed in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa. The wreck happened on New Year's Eve, just a week after Mark Calcut Jr. proposed to his girlfriend. Tulsa Police are still investigating, but officers said they know the victim's speed played a role in...
KOCO
EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa
Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
Comments / 1