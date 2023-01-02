ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Watch: Clean Up Begins At Sapulpa's Christmas Chute

After a successful first holiday season, crews are taking down Sapulpa's Christmas Chute. A familiar look is returning to Sapulpa’s downtown as volunteers carefully take down the chute. Dewey Avenue has been closed for a few months, but it was worth it to some stores that had their best...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Something extra in your water bill

The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System

Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Launches E-Waste Recycling Service

The city of Tulsa has recently launched a new E-waste recycling service at all of its park community centers. People can bring in small electronics such as old landline phones, old cell phones, speakers, and printers among others so that they can be recycled properly. A lot of those items...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill

The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire

A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Soldier Remembered After Motorcycle Wreck On New Year's Eve

We're learning more about a young Oklahoma soldier killed in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa. The wreck happened on New Year's Eve, just a week after Mark Calcut Jr. proposed to his girlfriend. Tulsa Police are still investigating, but officers said they know the victim's speed played a role in...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa

Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
TULSA, OK

