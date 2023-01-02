ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Burks taken off field on stretcher

By VAL ELLIS Asst. Sports Editor
 3 days ago
Purdue's football team kneels around redshirt freshman wide receiver Deion Burks as he is taken off on a stretcher following an injury attempting to catch an interception. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

Deion Burks was discharged from the hospital, all medical scams were normal and he is feeling better, Purdue football shared in Twitter.

Burks was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in Purdue’s bowl game after he hit his head on the turf.

The freshman wide receiver was put in a neck stabilizer, with the entire Purdue team kneeled around him, before going out on an injury cart to a local hospital.

"Burks has movement in all his extremities," Purdue said in a statement.

Interim head coach Brian Brohm said after the game that he did not have an update on Burks' status and that the neck stabilizer was put on as a precaution because there was "tenderness" in Burks’ neck.

"Obviously his head hit the turf pretty hard," Brohm said. "So they are evaluating him as we speak."

An ESPN announcer said that Burks gave a thumbs up while going off the field.

Burks was one of several players who went out with injuries during the game, joining Marcus Mbow, Reese Taylor, Branson Deen and Dylan Downing.

