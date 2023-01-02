OHP: Suspected DUI Leads To Crash At Governor's Mansion

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on New Year's eve.

Speed played a large role when a vehicle lost control and crashed through the fence outside of the Governor's mansion, OHP said. They said it is also being investigated as a DUI.

There were four people in the car at the time of the crash. One person fled the scene and the other three are recovering in the hospital.

OHP is still investigating to determine who was driving the car, but said there are multiple cameras in the area that will help with the investigation.

“That fence is wrought, iron and concrete, it is very solid, and so the damage of that car is quite significant," said Trooper Foster with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The SUV was driving so fast that it tore through the iron fence, sending part of the fence into a nearby tree, and leaving a path of debris and car parts across the yard.

“It appears that a vehicle, an SUV, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on 23rd St., lost control and went through the perimeter fence of the Governor's mansion," said Trooper Foster.

Foster said the high rate of speed was not the only reason for the crash.

"There were signs and indications of driving under the influence inside the car and then the passengers had those indicators as well," said Foster.

OHP has mandated security at all times on that property, so Foster said that troopers were already on-site when the crash happened.

“Grateful to be able to say that there wasn't serious injury and that there wasn't any security risk. Troopers were there and were able to take care of the situation very quickly," said Foster.

This was one of about 1,800 calls for service that OHP responded to over the weekend. Those calls for service include anything from crashes, welfare checks, and broken-down vehicles on the road.

That number also includes DUI stops and arrests.

While OHP is still waiting for the final numbers from the weekend, Foster said they arrested about 40 people over the weekend for driving under the influence.

Foster said OHP had checkpoints set up across the state to keep the roads safe during the holiday.

“Those checkpoints were very successful for a lot of different reasons. We had a presence there, so people knew we were out. That’s always a deterrent when people know that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is out in force," said Foster.

“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is there whenever they need them seven days a week, 24 hours a day, on holidays. We will show up if you need us," said Foster.

From Friday to Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 1,777 incidents.

They responded to 36 DUI, six fatal collisions, 16 hit-and-run collisions, 64 injury collisions, 136 motorist assists, 154 non-injury collisions, 1,312 traffic offenses, and 53 welfare checks.