In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Local art foundry shows CBS 58 how it created the NBA's new MVP trophy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The NBA announced last month that the new NBA MVP award would be named the Michael Jordan Trophy. It was made into a 23.6-lb. bronze trophy by a local art foundry -- Vanguard Sculpture Services. Thursday morning CBS 58 got a behind the scenes look at...
CBS 58
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto 104-101. Allen scored 16 points, Bobby Portis Jr....
NBA ROUND-UP: Jayson Tatum posts a triple-double in Celtics win over Dallas, Nuggets rout Clippers
Jayson Tatum posted a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jaylen Brown scored 19 for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss to the Thunder.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man named finalist for Packers FAN Hall of Fame
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Green Bay Packers just announced the 2023 FAN Hall of Fame nominees and one of the finalists is a Milwaukee man who happens to be a Packer for life. Ryan Packer is a Packers fan through and through. "I was kind of known as this...
CBS 58
Wisconsin reacts to Hamlin injury
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin professional athletes are reacting to the play that sent Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin to the hospital in critical condition. Milwaukee Bucks rookie AJ Green says what happened to Hamlin made him realize how blessed he is to be a pro athlete. "It kind...
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones named a 2023 NHL All-Star
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was named the team's representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game that will be played in Sunrise, Florida on February 4.
2023 NFL Draft prospect Shaq Davis QA
Shaq Davis explains why he is a fit for the NFL. The post 2023 NFL Draft prospect Shaq Davis Q&A appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS 58
ESPN stands by report that NFL planned to restart game after Hamlin collapsed
(CNN) -- ESPN is sticking by its reporting that the NFL had initially planned to resume Monday's football game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field -- a claim the NFL vehemently denies. The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Bills and the...
