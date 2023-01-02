ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto 104-101. Allen scored 16 points, Bobby Portis Jr....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man named finalist for Packers FAN Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Green Bay Packers just announced the 2023 FAN Hall of Fame nominees and one of the finalists is a Milwaukee man who happens to be a Packer for life. Ryan Packer is a Packers fan through and through. "I was kind of known as this...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin reacts to Hamlin injury

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin professional athletes are reacting to the play that sent Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin to the hospital in critical condition. Milwaukee Bucks rookie AJ Green says what happened to Hamlin made him realize how blessed he is to be a pro athlete. "It kind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

ESPN stands by report that NFL planned to restart game after Hamlin collapsed

(CNN) -- ESPN is sticking by its reporting that the NFL had initially planned to resume Monday's football game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field -- a claim the NFL vehemently denies. The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Bills and the...

